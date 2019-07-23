Illegal immigrants will begin to be deported from the US under new rules – quickly, without courts and lawyers (PHOTO)

Loading...

July 24 in the United States come into force new rules for expedited deportation of illegal migrants. They would expel people without American citizenship from the country immediately, without consideration of the case in court, the AP reports. Informed Express deportation applies only to those who were detained 160 km from the Mexican border and was in the U.S. less than two weeks, reports the Russian service of the BBC.

Migrants detained in other places or lived in the US for more than two weeks, was supposed to appear before the special court and had the right to a free lawyer. Now immediate expulsion without the right to counsel may be subjected to people who are in the country illegally less than two years and detained in any place in the USA.

Exceptions can be made for people with serious diseases, those who have close relatives – citizens of the United States or “substantial connection with the United States” of a different kind. Migrants who meet the requirements for asylum seekers, will be able to speak with an immigration officer, and he will have to consider in detail their business.

Acting Minister of internal security Kevin Macalino noted that employees of the Ministry, was endowed with new powers, will be deported migrants faster than the immigration courts of justice, where cases can take years.

The acting Minister added that the innovation will relieve the overcrowded detention centers for migrants on the southern border of the United States and to reduce the queue in immigration courts, where more than 900 thousand cases.

According to the research center Pew, referenced by the BBC, in the USA there are about 10.5 million undocumented migrants. The average illegal immigrant is an adult migrant who entered the country 15 years ago and not having the feature status. Macalino said that expedited deportation may be subject to 20.5 thousand people arrested from October 2017 to September 2018.

Assessment of human rights defenders, the new rules may affect hundreds of thousands of people and lead to growth of cases of erroneous removal of people who actually have American citizenship. The American civil liberties Union (ACLU) said in Twitter that will challenge innovation in court.

Last week the Federal register of the United States published a document under which the United States would refuse to grant asylum to migrants who arrived from third countries via Mexico, without asking for asylum in the States, were on their way.

U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo on Sunday reported significant progress by the authorities of Mexico in the fight against illegal migration, which led to reducing the flow of illegals at the border of the two countries.