Illinois has enacted a law to protect from eviction tenants are immigrants
The Governor of Illinois, Jay Robert Pritzker signed a new measure to protect tenants from eviction on the basis of their citizenship or immigration status. This writes CBS Chicago.
The law on the protection of immigrants takes effect immediately. By law, landlords cannot evict or intimidate tenants, threatening to reveal their status to any person, organization or law enforcement Agency.
Illinois became the second state in the country, after California, which adopted such a law.
If the landlord or property owner trying to evict, to take revenge or to report immigrants or their families, victims can file a civil suit against the owner for damages and injuries incurred as the result of the action. The owners can also be fined up to $ 2,000 for each violation, and payment of legal fees.
“Where you were born has nothing to do with ability to pay rent on time, and that this should be based on the relationship between landlord and tenant,’ said Pritzker. We’re making Illinois the first state in the Midwest that will protect our immigrant residents and give them a little more confidence in these turbulent times.”
The Illinois state Senator Christine Castro is one of the sponsors of the bill.
“Tenants should boldly speak out and report these important issues with housing regardless of their status,” said Castro.