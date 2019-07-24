Illnesses that are forbidden to eat bananas
A nutritionist told one of the men was strictly forbidden to eat this fruit.
No doubt, banana is a very healthy fruit. This is proved by scientists. Fruit juice is very tasty, some even eat it as a dessert. But whether or often to eat bananas?
Is that even a healthy person will eat a banana as it starts to hurt the stomach. Sometimes she feels worse and there is even a food Allergy.
And it’s not the only reason why experts do not advise there are it people in large quantities. Especially those who suffer from heart disease. In addition, bananas do not eat with varicose veins, as the fruit removes from the body fluid, which thickens the blood. This also applies to people with high blood pressure.
– Ripe fruit should not have diabetes. Better to give preference to green or boiled bananas. This fruit should not have the irritation of the intestines, as it becomes a gas and the outflow of bile. The result is painful bloating, says nutritionist Inga Uvarova.
People with overweight and obesity it is also not advised to eat bananas. Because of them in the body increases the concentration of sugar in the blood, which promotes weight gain.