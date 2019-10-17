Illusion Museum and guided tour in Russian: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (Oct 18-20)
What: the Museum of illusions
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Museum Of 3D Illusions 55-61 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Read more: Dive into fantastic world of optical illusions interactive, where the visitor is not a passive observer, and active participant in every installation.
At the exhibition everyone will find something interesting because the creators have tried to cover all the available to create illusions of topics of interest to people of different ages.
Cost: $20.
What: Halloween fun in the Park Great America
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054
More info: Located in Santa Clara theme Park California’s Great America is a great opportunity to get a dose of adrenaline.
In anticipation of Halloween in the Park has a special program with thematic games, zones of fear, mazes, shows, etc. including, you will find rides based on the popular series “the Walking dead”.
Cost: From $26.
What: the Festival of lights “Autumn lights”
When: Friday-Saturday, 18-19 October.
Where: the Gardens at Lake Merritt 666 Bellevue Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
Read more: Autumn lights is a magical festival famous artists of the Bay area in support of the friends of gardens at lake Merritt. This year’s autumn Festival of lights will be held three days from Thursday 17 October to Saturday 19 October.
The festival is a unique tradition of Auckland, a huge art and light event! The festival is a beautiful, free public gardens at lake Merritt that truly are “Green heart of Oakland”. Local artists create giant and small works of art using light. Immerse yourself in the hypnotic art, watch dance of fire, live music and more!
Cost: $7-20.
What: Free film screening in the Park
When: Friday, October 18 from 17:00.
Where: Dolores Park, Dolores St, 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
More info: during September and October in various parks in San Francisco will host free film screenings. You can take with you whatever you want to view, as well as picnic blankets, chairs, food and drinks.
18 Oct spectators will show a film on the theme of Halloween.
Cost: Free.
What: Bike party in San Jose
When: Friday, October 18 from 19:30.
Where: The Streets of San Jose San Jose, CA 95113
Read more: Bike party in San Jose is a place where you can ride bikes having fun, to meet new people and just have a good time every third Friday of the month at 8 PM.
Those who are not riding a Bicycle will also do: Party on a Bike come the food trucks and a special show with music and bikes.
We invite all who love bikes, good conversation and good music.
Cost: Free.
What: festival of the arts in Potrero hill
When: Saturday, October 19 from 11:00.
Where: Potrero Hill Neighborhood House 953 De Haro St, San Francisco, CA Potrero HillSan Francisco
Read more: Potrero hill, an extraordinary landmark district, this year holds 28th annual festival – an exciting street fair with live music, rides and exciting events for all ages.
Shows and events:
- The performances of the most exciting performers of this area
- A children’s area, including rides, games, treats and more
- A variety of food from restaurateurs, food trucks and more
- More than 100 local artists, vendors and non-profit organizations
Cost: Free.
What: Tour of San Francisco in Russian
When: Saturday, October 19 from 11:00.
Where: Alamo Square Park, Steiner St & Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
More info: Participants will walk from Alamo Square and Alta Plaza, and get acquainted with the history of San Francisco from the mid-19th century to the present day. Both lived in San Francisco during the Victorian era? Architecture, traditions, fashion, lifestyle. Harlem of the West. Fillmore, center of jazz and rock-n-roll. Best Jewish specialities in SF.
Cost: $12-24
What: Ukrainian harvest festival
When: Saturday, October 19 from 17:00.
Where: St. Francis Episcopal Church 1205 Pine Ave., San Jose, CA 95125
Read more: the Union of Ukrainians of Ukraine invites everyone to a fun evening of Ukrainian music and fun. Features Ukrainian artists, raffle, and dinner with delicious traditional Ukrainian dishes.
Cost: From $0.
What: International Comedy show
When: Saturday, October 19, from 19:30.
Where: Manny’s, 3092 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Guests will enjoy performances by comedians from all over the world — Mexico, India, France, Philippines and Russia. This is a great place to relax and have a good laugh.
Cost: $15.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.