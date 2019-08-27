“Ilovaysk 2014. Battalion “Donbass” and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out eight new films. Premiere week is definitely a war drama “Ilovaysk 2014. Battalion “Donbass”, taken by our filmmakers. Fans of Monica Bellucci will be able to see the famous actress in low-budget Australian movie “the Necromancer”. Horror film “the Blue abyss 2” was the film debut for the daughters of Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx. Nicolas cage rocked the old in the Thriller “Payback”.
“Ilovaysk 2014. Battalion “Donbass”
(12+, Ukraine, B&H Film Distribution, military drama)
The author of the script of the film is a Ukrainian journalist and writer Michael Brynych. More than two years, he studied numerous materials dedicated to fighting for Ilovaysk, including the stories of veterans of the ATO. In the scenario based on true stories.
The protagonist of the film is the commander of the assault battalion group “Donbas” Taras Kostaschuk with the Callsign of “Besot”. He was severely wounded. Taras took refuge in one of the abandoned apartments. The locals know where he’s hiding and help the wounded. “Biruta” wanted by the commandant of the city, the Russian officer Runcom. For him, this war is personal. He wants revenge. Runkov orders to hang around town announcements about finding wounded…
Starred in the film 100 professional actors and 20 fighters of “Donbass”. The shooting took place in Kiev, Chernigov and Kirovograd regions. The premiere of the film is timed to the fifth anniversary of what happened in Ilovaysk tragedy.
Plus one
(16+, USA, RLJE Films, romantic Comedy)
Summer is traditionally wedding season. People like covers, some kind of fever. Ben and Alice — staunch opponents of the marriage and at the same time, old friends. Realizing that in the summer they again will find a huge number of invitations to the wedding, they enter into a contract. At all these celebrations will appear together as a pair…
Made a film by Jeff Chan and Andrew Reamer. They also acted as writers and producers. The premiere was held at the Tribeca film festival in new York in April 2019. Starring Maya Erksine (TV’s “Without obligation”), Jack Quaid (“the Hunger games”) and ed Bigley, Jr. (series “Better call Saul!”). In the United States “Plus one” was shown in theaters a limited number of copies. The copyright holder has decided to release the film on DVD and on the streaming service Hulu.
“The car is in a million”
(16+, USA — UK, Universal Pictures, drama)
The film is about John DeLorean, the famous American automobile designer and engineer. The authors were interested in the history of the famous car, the DeLorean DMC-12, which became a cult classic thanks to the trilogy “Back to the future”. Director Nick Hamm (“Killing Bono”) mixed in the film are real characters with fictional.
The DeLorean (played by actor Lee pace, “Captain marvel”) meets with the couple that used to live next door to him. Jim and Ellen appear to him to be very pleasant and nice people. John has no idea that his new friend is a secret FBI informant…
The role of Jim was played by a popular actor Jason Sudeikis (“horrible bosses”). His wife played by Judy Greer (“ant-Man”). The film has been criticized by relatives of the DeLorean. They didn’t like what Hamm showed John. They also accused the Director of the distortion of historical facts. Car DeLorean DMC-12 for filming was provided by the Puerto Rico DeLorean club. When its representatives saw the film, they officially announced how sorry I am about his involvement in the shooting.
“My angel”
(16+, USA: Australia, Lionsgate, Thriller)
The main character of the film seven years ago suffered a tragedy — she lost a newborn daughter. A woman can not accept the loss of a child. Her mind can not withstand such a shock. And she decides that her daughter is alive…
Made a film of Australian Director Kim Farrant (“Foreign country”). Starring Swedish actress noomi Rapace (“the girl with the dragon tattoo”), Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski (TV series “Dexter” and “the handmaid’s Tale”), British actor Luke Evans (“fast and furious 8”). The world premiere took place on 14 August during the International film festival in Melbourne.
“Necromancer”
(16+, Australia, Guerilla Films, fantastic Comedy, horror)
The film’s protagonist suddenly discovers that he is a member of a secret sect that hunts down and destroys demons in the Internet.
Film shot by Australian Director Kia Roache-Turner (“Forest of snakes”). He managed to persuade to star in his film the world famous star, Italian actress Monica Bellucci (“007: Range”). The main male role was played by Australian actor Ben O’toole (“For reasons of conscience”).
“The song of the devil”
(16+, Ireland, IFC Films, horror film)
The heroine of the film lost his only son. The boy was killed teenagers, addicted to black magic. A woman moves to a remote place in Wales, and begins to study the book of sacred magic of Abramelin. She had planned to perform a complex ritual that will supposedly help her get in touch with the soul of the son, and persuades to help her in this occultist. He agrees. But each of them hides their true purpose…
The film was the debut feature film of Irish Director Liam Gavin. Still, he was shooting short films. “The song of the devil” was shown in July 2016 at the film festival in Galway, Ireland.
“Payback”
(16+, USA, RLJE Films, Thriller)
A former assassin working for a criminal syndicate, gets out of prison, which came 22 years ago. He knows that he was framed bosses, and determined to present them to the personal account. Unexpectedly, the plans of the hero intervenes hitherto unfamiliar feeling — the love for their son…
The main role is played by the famous actor Nicolas cage (“Cruiser”). Also in the movie played by actors Benjamin bratt (“Miss Congeniality”), Ian Tracey (TV series “Bates Motel”), Noah Le Gros (“Wolves”). Took a picture of Director Shawn Ku (“Good boy”). In the US, “Payback” received negative reviews. Critics have quarreled to the nines the film itself, but noted with this wonderful play cage.
“The blue abyss 2”
(16+, USA, UK, Entertainment Studios, horror, budget: $ 12 million)
The film is a continuation of the painting “the Blue abyss”, which was released in 2017 and gathered 62.6 million dollars with paltry for Hollywood budget in the amount of $ 5.3 million. The first part was filmed by British Director Johannes Roberts. Starring popular Hollywood actress Mandy Moore (“a walk to remember”) and Claire Holt (TV’s “the vampire Diaries”). They played sisters who were in the cage under the water among great white sharks.
The success of the film spurred Roberts to shoot a sequel. In the sequel, the girls became more four girlfriends decided to explore the sunken city and were on the territory, which is considered his white shark…
Starring the daughter of Sylvester Stallone Sistin, canadian actress Sophie of Nelis (“love Chronicles”), the daughter of actor Jamie Foxx, Corinne and American actress of Brian TEW (the main role in the TV series “Light as a feather”). For the daughters of Stallone and Fox the film is a debut movie. In the American film “the Blue abyss 2” appeared on August 16 and collected at the moment of 16.4 million dollars.
.
