I’m 25 years shaved off his mustache: the famous Machete, Danny Trejo spent the weekend in Kiev (photo)

Two days in the capital of Ukraine, on the territory of the Art plant Platform, was one of the biggest festivals of modern pop culture Comic Con Ukraine. It was visited by over 30 thousand spectators and participants, who arrived in Kyiv not only from all regions of Ukraine but also from Belarus, Moldova and Lithuania.
At the festival, has long won popularity in the West, gathered those who loves comics, enjoys video games and is engaged in cosplay (costume play). It is the people in suits of fantastic heroes aroused the greatest interest among the audience.
— I spent on creating the suit two years — admitted the “FACTS” from Kiev, Anna, who is engaged cosplay more than ten years. — In total the way weighs ten pounds, but really I do not feel this weight. Costumed cross-dressing has become my hobby. Before us, in Kiev, began Comic Con, I went to similar festivals in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa. Now looking forward and preparing for the next fest.
Hundreds of participants on the main cosplay scene competed for the title of best showing their costumes, the creation of which some had spent several years!
— I’m way out of the world of Warcraft, — said “FACTS” Tina, who works as a nurse at the Metropolitan hospital. — But I do not cosplay, I’m in a team of people who go into the woods and play in the worlds they like. We dress up and fight each other with soft weapons. We are not very voluminous costumes, but they are very sturdy and easy to move.
The main stars of this Comic Con became two of Hollywood actor Danny Trejo (“Machete”) and Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the future”). Both arrived in Kiev for a few days before the fest, I managed to walk to historical sites and taste the Ukrainian cuisine.
It is known that Christopher Lloyd practically does not give interview, did not become an exception and Kiev. But Danny Trejo enjoyed chatting and signing autographs. By the way, contrary to the powerful Machete, 75-year-old Trejo was not tall enough and slender physique. His Boxing past were given only the broad shoulders and massive fists. Trejo settled in the heart of the capital, were in a limo, and prefer clothes of black colors, hiding her face under a blazer.
You know, when I was growing up, nobody had no idea what video games are, — admitted “FACTS” Danny Trejo. Later, when the first arcade games I used to play. Just slot machines with these games were in almost every bar. Now it’s different. Games have become realistic as life itself. But I confess, more like movies. But my children play.
— What did you like best in Kiev?
— Absolutely enjoyed it! I admit, I’m nowhere as good was not accepted in Ukraine. You have the best fans and a great organization of the festival.
— I wonder what would you do in life, if not acting?
— Before becoming an actor, I was a consultant on drugs — a person who helps others come out of addiction. I supported those who wanted, but could not without help to cope with this dependence. By the way, I still continue to do this work. So I can say that acting is my second career. The first is the fight against drug addiction. This for me remains the main.
— Remember how you felt when you played your first role?
— Actually I just looked at the receipt — how much will I get paid for my work. And I must say, I was paid very well. Then I just thought why don’t I keep doing this?! It was not too difficult.
— What did your parents when you found out that you became an actor?
— Oh, I remember it well! When my parents found out that I was removed, they said to me, “What are you doing?! Find yourself a normal job!” My mother then recognized only the “soap Opera”. And only when I starred in the film of this genre, she was touched and said, “you Finally did it!”
— You became an actor?!
— Yes, quite by accident. I was just invited to the set, so I practiced actor Boxing techniques. Paid the money and I certainly agree. I trained Eric Roberts. There I was noticed by the Director Andron Konchalovsky, and in his next film — “runaway Train” — I’ve played myself. This started with my acting career.
— What superhero movie do you dream to play?
For me it is important that my hero didn’t wear tights. Don’t want the clothes I hugged and hampered movement. As for the armor, which removed the superheroes, then I think it is not very easy to move around. I would have played the hero, but an ordinary movie.
— What do you dedicate your free time?
— I admit, I have almost none. As personal life. I really love working, I love to do. But if I’m not filming, then do at home with their cars. I also have four dogs. I do believe that you can’t trust people who dislike animals.
— Admit it, how long have you shaved off your mustache?
— Oh! It was 25 years ago when I starred in the film “Desperado”. Since then I never had been apart.
