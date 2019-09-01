“I’m amazed, baby!” Nastya Kamenskih without a skirt admired Potap (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky (NK), which recently boasted of candid photos, struck with a new image of her husband, rapper and producer Potap.
“Go back home, and there you have #megastar. Amazed by you baby!” — Potapov has signed a series of pictures of his wife, which he did.
Anastasia responded with a smiley and a heart with the comment: “my Favorite!” And later on his page he wrote: “Thank you Lesha for the love, support and faith in me, the mood for the concert, delicious food, morning flowers, kisses and of course, for the photo”.
For pictures Nastya posing in stockings and suit body. Fans of the pair loved the way lovers communicate, but the outfit Nastia criticized. “Alex, buy his wife a dress,” they write.
Earlier, the captain told me how Nastia is at home in an apron on the naked body.
