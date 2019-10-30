“I’m an actress, and you — the plebs”: Russian star staged a brawl on Board the aircraft
Famous Russian actress who played the Nastasia Filippovna in “the Idiot,” Lydia velegeva staged a drunken brawl on Board the aircraft. The scandal took place at Sheremetyevo airport. The actress, along with colleagues was supposed to go on tour to Netanya, where he was scheduled to play.
The flight from Moscow to tel Aviv was delayed for technical reasons for two hours. She whiled away the time over a glass of alcohol on Board, she rose not in the best mood. After landing the stewards asked the actress to return the seat to the standard position, as required by safety rules. Lydia is somehow greatly angered, she began to argue in a raised voice.
To calm the actress tried passengers, but it is even more whetted actress.
“I’m an actress, and you — the plebs, because I bet he bought a ticket for miles, and I have 204 thousand in cash”, she cried.
The crew was forced to turn to the police. The guards are long on ceremony with the star, put on her cuffs and escorted from the plane with one Shoe on.
Instead, the play the actress is awaiting trial in the plot. Velegeva explained his behavior by saying that she had 20 minutes to spend without clothes on the bus, which was carrying passengers to the aircraft.
Recall, Lydia velegeva come from Kiev. She grew up on Borshchagovka, went to boarding school. After the divorce, the mother was forced to take Lida and her sister Inna in a specialized school to support the family. In an interview with “FACTS” she told me about her childhood and career launch.
