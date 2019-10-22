I’m ashamed that I have these children
I have adult son and daughter, whom my husband and I learned, helped to buy a home and still and grandsons nursed. Now I live alone, her husband died five years ago.
The pension at me small, barely enough for everything you need, and sometimes, when buying medicines, you literally are saving on food.
Children know perfectly well what I have a pension, but never offered to help. Somehow hint that they half paid communal, because the apartment will have them after my death. The son did not take a hint, and the daughter said that her apartment pays with difficulty. As such it is possible to believe, if every year they relax with their families abroad, and not in Egypt, and expensive resorts. There are machines that also require care and investment of money, but, nevertheless, to go to work by public transportation don’t want, is not comfortable. But it still would be a significant savings.
Daughter likes every month to buy new clothes, pampered granddaughter money, pocket money give more than my pension. The son generally keep quiet, there owns all of daughter-in-law, and even if he wanted to help, she will not allow. When a neighbor tells me that the children pay her communal, they bring food and for several years sent her to the sea, it makes me sad, because I helped their children than she is. I used her borrowed money, and now I hesitate, afraid she’ll ask why children do not help financially.
I remember my sister and parents helped all they could, but we thanked them, never with empty hands do not go to them, other than products bought coal and wood for the winter, and later gas they had for their money. Nobody hinted, we knew it was necessary, but I apparently failed to properly educate their children. I would not mind to move in with daughter for a year or two, and my apartment rent, saved up a little money, look and lived on them, but I’m afraid to tell her. Although the apartment allows you to live in me.
I don’t know how pensioners live on their pensions, I did not get, although I’m very frugal. Still alive was her husband, he even, after retiring, continued to work, but instead a little put off by old age, we all gave the children. Then they were most needed. And that’s the thanks from their side.