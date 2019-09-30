I’m broken and depressed: explicit recognition of the participants of the casting of “X-factor” (photo)
The third edition of auditions for the tenth season of the talent show “X-factor” (STB) was again surprised by outstanding performances and extraordinary parties. This time the video was shown two casting, two judicial structures. Participants were selected Danilko, Nastya Kamensky, Igor Kondratyuk, Nino Katamadze, Olya Polyakova and Alessandro Safina.
One of the most striking characters of casting was Ilya Fisher — a disciple of people’s artist of Ukraine, the popular performer Ivo Bobul. The guy was really afraid to disappoint the teacher, but his fear was vain. Singing Elijah could not resist and went to dance even Olya Polyakova! In the end, he got three “Yes” from the judges and the opportunity to try their hand at training camp.
— Ivo, you are a wonderful teacher, such a student can be proud of, — said host of the show Dasha Tregubova to Ivo Bobul.
Decided to break into show business and the “BUHARI est band”. Her soloist Sergey — the son of Natalia Falion, the soloist team “Lapti Battalion”, which won the fifth season of the show “Ukraine got talent”. The guy said that is tired of being in the shadow of the mother. But the band’s song “Punk ABO is missing” did not impress the judges, and they did not let the children to the next stage.
But the 19-year-old Anton Velboy from a small village in Sumy region received four “Yes” from the judges. At the end of the day Andriy Danylko commented that this party he was remembered most of all.
— I am glad that the project has a real national character, — said Danilko.
Contestant Anna Jester immediately recognized Igor Kondratyuk. Not surprising, because the girl already came to the project in the third season. However, not one, and in the trio “3D”. Then they managed to reach the fifth live broadcast. .
A solo performance of Anna Jester has caused mixed emotions in the judges.
— It wasn’t quite a hundred percent, — said Igor Kondratyuk.
But Olya Polyakova stood up for her.
— You have a very strong, beautiful, low and intense voice, — said Polyakov. — I liked the way you sang. To me, you were an absolute harmonious and convincing. I don’t know what have not seen Igor Vasilyevich.
Nevertheless, Anna received four “Yes” from the judges and went on to the next stage of selection — training camp.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Anna Jester told why once again came to the “X-factor” and what happened to her group.
— What made you come back to the scene of the “X-factor”?
— I have to admit I wish I had all of a sudden. At some point I felt something was missing. I realized that I wanted to try myself in the talent show again. Now, when my dream almost came true, I experience a range of emotions, you know that I was really bored! I really again want to go back to the frantic pace of the “X-factor”!
— You didn’t want to try their hand in another vocal show?
I honestly had not even considered the possibility of participation in other projects — my soul lies to the “X-factor”. I’m so happy and always a pleasure to come here, go back to your family members, associates, family.
— Why you’ve waited so long for the second attempt?
— I myself can’t answer this question. Perhaps, then, it is not yet time, I didn’t want. But this time the thought was an ordinary click. I very quickly became excited.
But this time you decided to perform without the band…
I wanted to show myself as a solo artist. So while myself, but we’ll see what will happen. To be honest, the team after the project was hard enough to exist and, in the end, we broke up. Now I believe that this year will be able to demonstrate their strength on their own!
“Trio 3D”
— How did you choose a song for a casting?
I love Katy Perry and I think her songs are very deep inside of me sit. Each laid a deep meaning! Every time I sing her songs, just going into an emotional trance. Her songs are very heavy and interesting. I immediately felt the need to fulfill one of them.
— How did you feel coming into the project a second time?
— It was emotionally very hard. In this sense, I am not yet stable, defeated and depressed. But I hope that it will get easier, especially when once again will take the stage.
By the way, when I went into the Studio, where they were casting, there were people who recognized me. Of course, this is very nice!
How to change your fate after the performance in the third season of project?
— Long time since I lived at home, in Nikolaev. I continued to sing, dance, but left more in the dance. Took up teaching of choreography, and overall wanted to dance more. But now I realize that dancing is not bad, but I want to sing. Why back to your favorite project.
— One of the jury members would like to be in the team?
— I was shocked when he saw the judgment seat of Igor Kondratyuk. Honestly, I was very pleased to see him, because last time he got a bit abused in the qualifying stage. I like music Olya Polyakova, because it is fiery, bright, interesting. Also, my boyfriend was dancing in her ballet! By the way, he wanted to come behind the scenes to support me, but I was banned. Didn’t want to drag here, makes me feel good. I want to be in peace with myself when I go on stage. Love to me is not distracted, did not climb with questions and advice.
And the vocal producer of the show Elena Romanenko shared with the “FACTS” behind-the-scenes details of the project.
The winner of the third season of the vocal show “X-Factor” explains why, for a time disappeared from show business and what she had to endure.
