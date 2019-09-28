“I’m draining the swamp”: trump recorded a campaign video and remember the phrase Zelensky
The President of the United States Donald trump recorded a campaign video to include footage from his meetings with Ukrainian politicians. The video included snippets of footage from meetings trump with Petro Poroshenko and since the last meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.
The video is accompanied by the slogan “I’m draining the swamp”. This metaphor is often used by us politicians and implies a radical solution to a problem, when struggling with the consequences and eliminate the root cause. The phrase appeared in the recently published the transcript of the conversation with trump and Vladimir Zelensky. “We want to drain the swamp here in our country“, — said the Ukrainian President.
In a video trump calls not to give his political opponents to “steal an election”.
I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019
Recall that in the United States study, could trump to put pressure on Zelensky, that he initiated the investigation into Joe Biden and his son. Read about it in the material “FACTS” to “trump became involved in a scandal because of a conversation with Zelensky: why the U.S. President is threatened by impeachment.”
