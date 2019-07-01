“I’m glad that body” — the girl gets money for a bikini

July 1, 2019

Suma Jane Dark childhood has problems with excess weight. The girl always wanted to be skinny, like her classmates, to wear such beautiful outfits… But it didn’t work. With age, stress scrip started more to eat and her weight has crossed a line 100 kg.

When she was 30 years old, no amount of nacons realized that if she now learn to love your body, the rest of your life will remain miserable.

The girl opened the page on Instagram and started to post their photo. At first she often wrote negative comments, but there were people who supported the Bag and helped to love your own body.

Now she is a bikini model for girls plus size! Here are the changes — most importantly to love myself, said the Dark.

