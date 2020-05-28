‘I’m in such mushrooms go’: users of social networks was amused by the boots of astronauts SpaceX
May 27, U.S. astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken had to go to the International space station on Board the Crew Dragon, developed by SpaceX Elon musk. 16 minutes until the launch mission was canceled. The reason — bad weather conditions. The next attempt is scheduled for may 30. This writes Meduza.
Twitter did not miss the opportunity to make fun of Elon Musk. Some were particularly amused by the fact that the astronauts wore boots to the most common. There were a lot of jokes in the spirit of “I’m in such mushrooms go”. Why Hurley and Behnken took the boots and will fit whether they are for walking in the woods?
So whether or not the astronauts boots?
The suits are different: in one you can walk on the moon, in other to get out of the station and work in space, in the third — only to fly from point a to point B.
Those space suits that was on the team of Crew Dragon, belong to the latter type. Their only function (besides the fact that it’s still clothing) — emergency. The suits must save the life of an astronaut in case of unforeseen depressurization. Any requirements for comfort and prolonged use in the open space to them is not presented, and the more they don’t have long to go. However, the boots that suit still provided — why? There’s a simple explanation: the astronauts get to the ship on foot. And some shoes for this is still needed.
In the spacesuit “Sokol” used for this temporary special boots. Remove them immediately after boarding the ship.
But the suit is different from the SpaceX “Falcon” because it is not allowed to take even a helmet and gloves, not the boots. A high glove can be removed with a brush and hide in the sleeve of the suit, but not to detach from it. This can be seen in the records below.Because of this, by the way, this suit is almost impossible to put on by yourself — in contrast to the modern Russian equivalent, and from most other NASA spacesuits.
And mushrooms in boots Mask to go it is possible? Yes, it is. And even feet don’t get wet.
- May 27 at approximately 16:30 in new York was scheduled manned flight of SpaceX to the ISS from the United States — an event that the American space industry waited for almost 10 years. But due to weather conditions the start had to cancel a few minutes before the start.
