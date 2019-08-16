“I’m not a dog person”: the fathers, who does not want dogs

The emergence of a new pet in the house — not always a simple decision, especially when one of the family members do not agree. Yes, we are about the fathers. However, these lovely puppies were able to quickly win the hearts of the most rugged and inaccessible of men. Most people who say that don’t like dogs, and give it a million reasons, really just need that in their lives there was the correct dog. That’s what happened with the dads in these photos. Someone didn’t want a dog of this breed and this size, or just didn’t want to have Pets, but they all fell in love with their unexpected four-legged companions.
Take a look at these examples when love wins out over stubbornness, and think: could your parent get the pet?
“And my dad said that he didn’t want a dog.”
“After daddy said, “She’s not allowed on the couch””.
“My dad didn’t want us to get a dog. I found this picture in his room.”
“Dad was grumbling, “I don’t want a dog!” I caught them sleeping here.
“My dad said that he didn’t want neither the iPad nor the dog.”
“Dad didn’t want a dog, but now sometimes I catch them like this.”
“My dad would never admit how much he loves our old dog. But after we found this picture from his phone, he did not need”.
“Initially my father was against the fact that we got a dog. I think he changed his mind”.
“My dad, and to hear wanted nothing about the dog.”
“He said: “I don’t want a dog.” Then said: “I don’t want a second dog.” Yeah, dad, fine.”
“Dad said he didn’t want a dog.”
“My dad likes to dwell on the fact that he hates dogs… But I always catch it during sweet moments with his Grand-puppies”.
“Dad always insisted not to have Pets. I brought this little guy home in anticipation of the storm of wrath.”
“”If you bring it, it’s your dog. I don’t need I’ve been bitten by the ankles!” Okay, dad”.
“My dad never wanted a dog in the house. Now they’re best friends.”
“I’m not a dog person”.
“Dad was not thrilled that we got a dog. Worst of all, the puppy fell in love with him.”
“My father didn’t like the idea of getting a dog. Fifteen years later they are best friends and absolutely inseparable”.
“My father insists that he is not a dog person”.
“”I absolutely do not want a dog.” Yes, dad, of course.”
