I’m not afraid to laugh at themselves, and therefore agreed to participate in the “Tancah s with a stars”, — Jiji
Exactly ten years ago in the small town of Lviv region, Novoyavorivsk was created by a group of “Jiji”. She was born thanks to Andrew Scriabin, who supported the young guys and gave them the right to perform his songs. By the time group leader Michael Homa was already popular in the Network, but a real recognition and love of fans have made only a couple of years, writing the hit “me and Sarah”.
Comic character Jiji invented himself Mikhail Khoma. Now his image is inextricably linked with that character, and Michael doesn’t deny that they are very similar. For several years Jiji is one of the most popular Ukrainian artists. Michael Homa combines the role of singer, composer, actor, host, producer and vocal coach of “the Voice. Diti.” Recently it became known that Jiji will be the new season of show “Dances with stars z” “1+1”, and the screen will show “Frozen”, where he will play a major role.
“Before, I was too shy to dance”
— Like to dance?
— And how! Usually people sing in the shower, and I was still dancing. Of course, not the tango or the waltz, my dance moves are very simple. But it seems to me that it turns out well. And if you start to dance on holidays, then all at once pay attention to me, are escorted to the center of the circle — I so much stand out from the crowd.
— Presumably, a love of dance and encouraged you to participate in the show?
— Not only. “Tantsi z with a stars” is a super show, which loves the whole country. People expect every live and cheer for your favorite artists. At the time, and I was a spectator, watching the development of colleagues in the show, supported them, sent sms-Ki. I have the first season wanted to take part in the project, but to decide was not so easy. Mainly due to the fact that you know — it will be a difficult test. For me, the participation in the dance project is a challenge that I accepted, so needs to perform well. In fact, so interesting to live.
— Have you been doing ever dance?
I used to be very shy to dance. We at the University had classes in choreography, but I belonged to them, shall we say, dismissive. Stood on the sidelines with a face on which was written: “do You want to dance? Oh, no”. Now it turns out that on the show I’ll catch up.
— Not afraid to look clumsy on the dance floor?
— I’m not afraid to laugh at yourself. You know, without a healthy does of self-irony, it is easier and more interesting life. Moreover, I want my dancing gave people positive emotions. So I will agree to any ridiculous statement and is ready to try on the most absurd images. But I can’t say that I became a dancer. We dance more on the stage of the relationship. But still hope that during the show I find this magic button, click on it and I will be heard arms and legs.
“During shooting I like to complement the script own jokes”
— We know that you have finished work on a new project “Frostbite”.
— Yes, recently. This is my new Ukrainian-language Comedy series, which will be released in the fall. Only sixteen episodes, now finish the installation.
— You are again in the lead role?
— Of course. Play the main character — Mikhail Jijoca, such a cool dude that accidentally froze in the 90s. And he only wakes up now and starts to kink. The fact is that the mind, habits and mentality he remained in those dashing years. I think it turned out funny and close to the people Comedy.
— Michael Jezyk? It is true that in the series you play yourself?
— Yes and no. When the series was still at the stage of discussing ideas, the producers decided that I was perfect for the lead role. Then he came to me and offered to participate in the project. I thought for a moment, because before that were only in movies and TV series — that’s another story. I looked at my schedule and decided to accept.
Actually, it was a gamble, a new and interesting experience for me. And after all approvals have started to write the script. Perhaps that is why the writers in the character partially describe the real me. And the name left as it is — Misha. The audience will be so familiar. But the name of Zijuk have invented.
“For me the main thing in the frame it looked organically,” says Jiji
— Filming of the series coincides with the live “Voice. Diti.” As you all have time?
— Once for a shoot, I invited the guys from his team on “Golos”. My mom really liked Veronica Sea, for her she was sick. Words cannot Express what a delight came little children, when they saw the filming process. But most importantly I wanted to show that today it is not enough to become a singer or an actor, you have to be an artist. It is the artists become stars. I just know it!
Indeed, during the preparation to the “Voice” I had scheduled concerts in different cities. The schedule is painted literally on minutes. I admit, sometimes there just isn’t enough time to learn the words for the day “Frostbitten”. I noticed that it is better able to remember them in the morning, when nobody calls, writes. So got up around five in the morning and learned the words as a tickets for exam.
Sometimes he would spontaneously during shooting to add to the script her own jokes. I love to do it and no one forbids me. The main thing to make it look organic. So sometimes I changed the text on the fly and it turned out even better than the script. The creative team trusted me, we listened to each other.
The coaches of “the Voice. Children of” Positive, Jamal, Nadia Dorofeeva, Jiji and leading Yuri Gorbunov genuinely cared for every member
— Who created the image of Michael Jijoca?
— When we started to prepare for the filming of “the crazies”, I realized that 90 years in the series should be beautiful and bring only pleasant memories and emotions. Therefore, he participated in the selection of clothing and images. Even about the colour of the costumes gave advice. However, the stylists wanted to do my hair, but I refused and offered just the headband. And warned of the stylists that beard shaving will not be for that.
— You — whimsical artist?
— As regards life, absolutely not. And in food I’m not very picky. Most of all I love cakes with sour cream and jam. And pasta with cutlet and salad of radish and cabbage.
“In 90 years my dad died, my mom went to work abroad”
— You, too, grew up in the dashing 90-E.
— Yes, my youth occurred in the 90-ies. And now back the fashion of the time. Let’s see, today wears youth — jeans, bag-“coats” on the belt, shirt big sizes and knitted sweaters. Many time, it seems very romantic. They know about the chewing gum Love is, the first tape with music, discos, hits of Backstreet Boys and Ricky Martin.
— And you what are memories?
— I remember that then it was not easy to earn money and stay afloat. And clothing, in fact, there was a bad taste, because people wore everything. Not because they followed the fashion, and due to the fact that it was impossible to buy in stores. I admit, I never could even think that all the bad taste will ever return. But creative people could pull out something interesting and turn dashing 90-e in cool style.
— What kind of music you listened to back then?
— I’ve always loved Ukrainian music. Listening to “Hi Obraniak, hi prebaceni”, “Oh, mom, shikidim, shikidim” Viktor Pavlik hits Kuzma Scriabin, Paul Zibrova. I liked Oleksandr Ponomaryov and Natalya Mogilevskaya.
One time addicted to rap, loved the band Down Low: Johnny be how much there is to see… (sings. — Ed.). Remember? I had a tape recorder, which starred column. I climbed under the blanket, he covered her head and put the speakers on two sides to the ears. At such moments it seemed to me that we are at the stadium, it is simply breathtaking. Then unfolded, because he was all wet, but I loved the feeling of a full sound I had done this “trick” again and again. Imagined what a real concert. I have had a wild imagination.
Many miss those days.
— Not me. In principle, for life go ahead and don’t like looking back. But for me 90-e years it was a real “bidosya”. Then the whole Ukraine was difficult. My dad died, mom went to work abroad. It turned out that I had to grow up quickly and become independent. I learned how to estimate your budget, to make money.
Remember, when a little older, he opened up the Cabinet and put dad’s long coat and pants. However, in the mirror before leaving looked back. Went outside and only in the city centre I looked in the shop window. God, when I saw my reflection, then ran out the door so that nobody noticed (laughs). In General, the more I have these stupid experiments did not.
Is your mother still lives in Portugal. You have no thoughts to leave Ukraine forever?
— In 90-e years it was my first trip abroad — went to Poland. Was amazed how everything is beautiful, clean, and very cool way. But I felt then that I wanted to stay and live in Poland. And immediately started thinking how to make so that we, in Ukraine, was also awesome. Since then I’ve been places, but the desire to emigrate never arose.
— Now how often do you see mom?
— Most recently, in early August, mom came to visit. I couldn’t get enough! Last year mom starred in my film “DZIDZIO First time” and flew to shoot in the Lviv region. And together we filmed in Portugal for the song “I do to Mami.”
A little secret — in the near future my mom will reappear on the screen. Thank God we have a great relationship. Mother sometimes spontaneously come to my concert just to kiss before the performance. But still I would like to see more often. We usually talk on the phone daily. She tells me about her niece Marta who has already finished school, dog Milki and many other things.
