“I’m not going to pound on the closed door”: Prigogine said about the severe punishment Zavorotnyuk
Banned in Ukraine by the Russian producer Iosif Prigozhin has declared, that offered assistance to the family of a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, but was refused.
He told this in an interview kp.ru. “We offer, but if they don’t want it, I’m not going to pound on the closed door” — said Prigogine.
The producer also does not understand what “punish” the actress. “Nastya is a great actress, an amazing person. Lord, for it is a punishment, I don’t even know. God forbid this to anyone, even the enemy does not want”, — he reflected Prigogine.
He added that he prays for the health Zavorotnyuk. “Health is important in life, and we pray for Cindy every day, believe she will recover,” — said Prigogine.
