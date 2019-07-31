I’m not kidding: Snezhana Egorova was first told about the wedding
Famous TV presenter and actress Snezhana Egorova, intrigued by a post in Facebook about getting engaged for the first time commented on the forthcoming wedding. She confirmed that she had indeed married a third time. Although many took the statement, 47-year-old mother of five children as a joke.
Snezhana has responded to comments in the Network and confirmed their intentions.
“I never joke… Always do what you want… I’ll Tell you when he deems it necessary”, — wrote Snezhana Egorova.
This news came as a complete surprise even to the friends of the presenter. After a scandalous divorce with Antin Muharsky Snezhana does not advertise personal life. And now she is in no hurry to call the name of the chosen one and the wedding date.
We will remind, the first husband of TV presenter was directed by semen Gorov. From him Snezhana gave birth to daughters Anastasia and Alexandra. But soon the marriage broke up. In 2006, a leading married actor and musician of Antin Muharsky. The new family still had children: Andrew, Arina and Ivan. In recent years, joint life Snezhana and Antin publicly found out and relationships. In February 2015 mukharsky announced the divorce. The process was accompanied by scandals involving alimony and accusations. Antin staged outrageous protests on trial.
