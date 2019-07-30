I’m not me, not my hut appeared back on the course the young MP from Zelensky

| July 30, 2019 | News | No Comments
Monday, July 29, in Truskavets will be trained for future people’s deputies from party “the servant of the people”.

It is reported online LB.

Note that future MPs with a centralized bus station in Truskavets took in the expensive hotels of the city — “Rixos” and “Geneva”.

In a network the Ukrainian diplomat and showman Dmitry Chekalkin posted funny fotozhabu, which deals with this news. It depicts a scene from the popular Soviet movie “Gentlemen of fortune”.

The picture is written that the “newly elected “public Servants” will be taught by “Harvard” course”, and it commented: “fingers in the socket not to stick! The hair dryer did not swear! The buttons to poke at the command: hand vertically Over the horizontally — Opposed! Property to declare the principle: I — not I, hut, car, caravan, boat, not mine!”.

