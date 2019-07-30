I’m not me, not my hut appeared back on the course the young MP from Zelensky
Monday, July 29, in Truskavets will be trained for future people’s deputies from party “the servant of the people”.
It is reported online LB.
Note that future MPs with a centralized bus station in Truskavets took in the expensive hotels of the city — “Rixos” and “Geneva”.
In a network the Ukrainian diplomat and showman Dmitry Chekalkin posted funny fotozhabu, which deals with this news. It depicts a scene from the popular Soviet movie “Gentlemen of fortune”.
The picture is written that the “newly elected “public Servants” will be taught by “Harvard” course”, and it commented: “fingers in the socket not to stick! The hair dryer did not swear! The buttons to poke at the command: hand vertically Over the horizontally — Opposed! Property to declare the principle: I — not I, hut, car, caravan, boat, not mine!”.