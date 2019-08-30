“I’m not skinny”: Lesya Nikityuk in a revealing leotard rippled the net (photo)
Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently shocked by the change in appearance, complained figure.
The girl published a photo in a revealing swimsuit, washitaw fans.
“Les, what to eat to lose weight and become like you?” — asked her in the comments. “I’m not skinny,” he said nikitiuk, adding a lot of sad faces.
Fans Lesia was so excited that threw the girl compliments.
“You’re perfect”, “Beautiful girl! “Laugh comedian” was not looking, but in the “tails” I liked the way Les conducted. I love people with humor! And in Instagram with interesting Lesia. It’s not everyone, charisma is not given to everyone. Good”, “Slender!!! Gorgeous!!!”, “Les, you’re super!!! You are not only funny, charismatic, but also very beautiful” — calm commentators Lesya.
We will remind, earlier Nastya Kamensky told how to feel a perfect woman.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter