“I’m over 40”: Orlando bloom in a tropical photo shoot for Flaunt
42-year-old Orlando bloom graced the cover of the new issue of Flaunt and talked to the publication about making her age and about the new series “Carnival row,” in which he played the main role.
A new show from the stream of the Amazon was released in late August. The series tells the story of the confrontation between the people and supernatural beings who have to live side by side. Bloom said that the show speaks on current topics and reveals the problems of refugees-migrants forced to flee from war, in the setting of the Victorian era. According to Orlando, the audience this series either like it or not:
Some people like the Victorian era and epic fantasy, others may not. Some people love the “Game of thrones”, others are never seen. Well, either I’m the only one who never watched this show.
His breakthrough in his career occurred due to the fantasy “Lord of the rings”, at the time of participation in which bloom was only 23 years old. The actor is no longer like a young Legolas, however, calmly accepts his age and finds the pros.
Now that I’m over 40, I feel more focused. More vulnerable and more honest. I feel real,
that’s Orlando.