“I’m tired of this useless CP*h”: MARUV harshly reacted to the scandal with MTV
Outrageous singer Maruv (Anna Korsun) decided in his style to comment on the received music award MTV EMA. The star sees no dissonance that was nominated from TV channel “MTV Russia”.
“I’m tired of this useless with h… — said Maruv. — I received an award at the international MTV EMA award in the category “Best artist by the MTV Russia”… MTV Russia is the only branch of MTV in the former Soviet space, and he is in Russia, so it is called… For the gifted would like to say that on the red carpet I mentioned where I was from, and when I went out to get the reward, I receive it under the Ukrainian flag“.
In spite of the critics Maruv decided to position itself as a “global artist”: “Stop trying to attribute anywhere! I am not only a citizen of the country where I was born, but also the world artist! So I’ll ride for awards and concerts, where I want and how I want, because I’m a free man… In the world I represent only themselves and their creativity“.
We will remind, earlier Maruv distinguished boorish antics at the party, roughly addressing the audience from the stage.
