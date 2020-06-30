I’m white, but still suffer: the reigning world champion on Boxing in superheavy weight
“The Gypsy king”
The reigning world champion on Boxing in superheavy weight under version WBC, the British Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), nicknamed “the Gypsy king” told that sometimes collides with insults motivated by racism because he was born in a family of descendants of Irish Gypsies.
“When I’m driving, people lean out of car Windows, calling me a Gypsy girl and go on. I don’t care, that’s life. I am constantly faced with this, will face further”, – quotes the words of the fury of the Daily Mail.
“There is only one race, the human race, and I always stick up for her. I’m white, but in 2020 suffered from racism because I am of foreign origin. Even now, when I go to a pub or a restaurant, on the door might read: “We reserve the right not to let the travellers (a nomadic ethnic samonazvanie group presumably of Irish descent, who lives in Ireland, the UK and the USA; they are also called “Irish Gypsies” – Approx. LB.ua). No travellers or Gypsies” – said fury.