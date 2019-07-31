I’m working like a horse-drawn horse: Olya Polyakova responded harshly to accusations of excessive luxury (video)
Popular singer Olga Polyakova, pohvastatsya gorgeous figure in swimsuit while on holiday, ran into the criticism of haters. A wave of indignation in the Network caused innocent post videos of the singer and her youngest daughter Alice riding her gyrometer.
“In my childhood, this was the fantasy films, and today is a reality, what reality will be in their future?”, — Polyakov wrote under the video, which was watched by more than 200 thousand people.
View this post in Instagram
A seemingly ordinary family videos from holidays, carefree child having fun. But it caused a wave of indignation and accusations of excessive luxury.
“Zazhralis”, “Know where to get loot, so that people do not bojovali. Some get laid other promotion!!! Shame” – written haters under the video. Olga did not remain silent and responded harshly to the attacks by recording a video.
“I posted a video version of the future with gyrometers and my Alice. And, you know, I marvel at the comments. People write about what I’m snickering and everything. Guys to eat their own bread, I give 250-260 concerts a year. I work almost every day. I climbs out of the car and the airports, I don’t see my kids, I work 24 hours a day. I contain a huge team, I pay a huge salary, I pay high taxes. To earn my own money, I work like a freaking, horse-drawn horse. And you would be in my regime wouldn’t have lasted a month. It is absolutely right! Because if you stand to work like I do, you would live like me. You know? Stop counting other people’s money, start earning your own!”, – emotionally said Polyakova.
View this post in Instagram
Now the stars of show business — it is time holidays. Potap and Nastya Kamensky Positive and his wife rest in Italy.
Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva spend the summer in Jurmala and share bright together.
Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru enjoys romantic vacation with her boyfriend.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter