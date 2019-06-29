“Imagining the sexes”: Putin traditionally rude replied to the post Elton John about the oppression of LGBT…
Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with foreign media, said that he has nothing against people of different sexual orientation.
“I don’t want to offend anyone, you know, and so do homophobes and so on. We have nothing against people with different sexual orientation. God bless, let them live as they see fit. But some things seem excessive to us”, — said the head of the Russian Federation, Russian media reported.
Putin’s words were presented on the official website of the Kremlin. After this famous British singer Elton John has published a message on Twitter in which he blamed Russia of duplicity:
“I strongly disagree with your opinion that the policy in support of multiculturalism and sexual diversity is outdated. I see the deceit in the words that you want the LGBT community “was happy” and that “we have no problems with it.” But the Russian distributors were subjected to rigid censorship of my film “Rocketman” by removing all mention of the fact that I found happiness in a 25-year relationship with David and we are raising two beautiful sons. I think it’s hypocrisy”, the musician wrote.
Later at a press conference during the G20 summit in Osaka Japanese, Putin stressed that the attitude to the LGBT community in Russia “peaceful and impartial”.
“We have a law, for which we all get, is the law banning propaganda of homosexuality among minors. Well, look, let’s let the man grow up, become adults, and then decide who he is. Leave the kids alone. Now with only six or five floors napridumyvali, transformers, TRANS… I don’t even know what it is”, — Putin said.
He added that Elton John is “wrong.”
“I respect him very much, he is a brilliant musician. He goes to us, we listen to it all. I think he’s wrong, I don’t wince. We do have a very smooth against the LGBT community”, — Putin said.
He also stressed that “this part of society aggressive enough to impose their point of view,” and so, in his opinion, should not be, and all “need to be more loyal to each other, more open and transparent”.
As reported “FACTS” in 2017, unknown assailants attacked activists of the LGBT movement and journalists on the field of Mars in St. Petersburg (Russia).
