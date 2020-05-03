IMF ready for further cooperation with Ukraine
Representatives of the International Monetary Fund do not intend to push Ukraine additional conditions for further cooperation after the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada has adopted the so-called “andikalovsky” bill.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the statement of the Deputy Chairman of the NBU Council Vasyl Furman, made the TV channel 1+1.
“In my opinion, it will be as we agreed in March 2020. As far as we know, and this week was the statement by the Minister of Finance that a law on banks and the last key condition for the signing of a new agreement of cooperation with the IMF,” explained Furman.
In the framework of further cooperation with the International Monetary Fund Ukraine can receive in 2020 tranche amounting to 3.5 billion U.S. dollars. The total amount of credit that the IMF will provide the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine in the near future, is eight billion U.S. dollars. The government reported that without these funds the country could expect a default with dire consequences for the national economy.
Also, the portal “Hvilya” reported that the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy Danil Getmantsev declared about the possibility for Ukraine to refuse to cooperate with the International monetary Fund in the medium term. According to the official, the problem with public debt is that it is very expensive to maintain, it takes a third of the budget of the country. The refusal of the medium-term prospects of cooperation with the IMF could happen in the next two or three years.