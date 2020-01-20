IMF ready to grant a new tranche for Ukraine
The IMF said it was ready to start a new program of financial support to Ukraine until all of the conditions that were announced by the Fund earlier to Kiev.
The corresponding statement was made the managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, said Today.
It happened on January 17 in Washington during the presentation of the results of research of the IMF.
According to Georgieva, the work between the Fund and Ukraine continues, their employees and lead further cooperation with Ukrainian representatives.
“As for Ukraine, we have reached an agreement at the working level, which involves compliance with certain conditions,” she commented.
It was also noted that once the parties fulfill all its conditions, will be the convening of the Executive Board of the Fund, it will be the start of a new program for Ukraine in the amount of 5.5 billion U.S. dollars.