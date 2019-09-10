Immediately after the wedding in the hospital the bride was disconnected from artificial life-support (photos…
After reports that a Vietnamese groom turned the funeral bridesmaid in the wedding, it became known that Taiwan a man named Lin married his sweetheart van after she was pronounced brain dead. We had a wedding right in the hospital. The bride and groom were both in red shirts. To bandaged the woman’s head was a white veil. “Finally we can get married… do You like the ring I chose?”, Lin said, putting on the bride’s finger a ring, which caused tears among the audience in the house of relatives.
Immediately after the wedding, the doctors turned off the 32-year-old Wang from artificial life support. By the decision of the parents that her organs will be donated for transplant. “This will give you the opportunity to save other people. Thus it is a way to stay on Earth and watch as her children grow,” said mother. Van is survived by two sons 12 and 13 years.
As reported by Asia One, Lin and Wang had met for 11 years. Parents Lina for a long time was against the marriage of his son with a single mother. In the end they still agreed to the wedding. However, soon after, the bride died in an accident in Taipei: her motorcycle collided with a car performing a prohibited turn. Van went into a coma from which her doctors to withdraw failed.
