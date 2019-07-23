Immediately and without trial: administration trump has tightened the rules for deportation of immigrants
US authorities introduce new rules for the deportation of migrants. Send them out without a trial.
US authorities introduce new rules for expedited deportations of migrants that will allow to expel people from the country bypassing the immigration courts. A process that previously could take months and years, will now take several days, BBC reports.
Under the new rule, if not having U.S. citizenship the person will not be able to prove to the authorities that continuously resided in the U.S. for more than two years, it can be immediately deported without trial.
Still Express deportation could only be applied to detainees near the border migrants who have been in the U.S. less than two weeks.
American human rights activists argue that the rule change could affect hundreds of thousands of people. The American civil liberties Union (ACLU) plans to challenge the development in the judicial order.
The new rules will take effect immediately after publication in the Federal register on Tuesday, July 23.
Hard approach trump
The immigration policy of the administration of Donald trump has drawn criticism from the first days of his presidency: his decree banning the entry of citizens of some Muslim countries who have already obtained refugee status was challenged in court and suspended.
A policy of separating migrants apprehended on the U.S. border with Mexico, with their young children, and the detention of children behind bars has been sharply criticized in Congress and in the press. In June of this year in the House of representatives hearings were held, where were the mother of two girls from Guatemala, who died in the result of a lung infection obtained in the migration center.
Immigration and customs service (ICE) sharply criticized for unsanitary conditions in detention centers for migrants, overcrowding, lack of basic bedding and hygiene items such as soap, especially criticized the practice of enforced separation with young children.
The acting head of the Ministry of internal security of the United States Kevin Macalino said that the new rules quick deportation will help relieve crowded detention centers for migrants on the southern border. According to him, it is necessary in the context of the ongoing immigration crisis.
According to political observers, the tightening of immigration control will be one of the main themes of the election campaign Donald trump, who has to fight for a second term in 2020.
What has changed in the migration rules?
By the same standards, immediately expelled from the country could only be those who are apprehended within 100 miles (160 km) from the Mexican border and was in the U.S. less than two weeks.
Migrants detained in other places or lived in the US for more than two weeks, had to be adjudicated in the special court and had the right to a free lawyer.
Now, however, immediate expulsion may be subjected to people. the detainee anywhere in the U.S., without the right to counsel.
The Department of homeland security said that new rules will allow more efficient and in droves to pursue illegal immigrants.
“Show me the papers”
In the United States is home to about 10.5 million undocumented migrants, according to the Pew research center.
The average illegal immigrant is an adult migrant who entered the country 15 years ago and not having the feature status.
The Department of homeland security stipulates that exceptions can be made for people with serious illnesses or those who have close relatives-citizens of the United States or “substantial connection with the United States” of a different kind.
The authorities also emphasise that migrants who meet the requirements for asylum seekers, will have the right conversation with the immigration officer and he will have to consider in detail their business.
According to the lawyer Muzaffar Christi, from the migration policy Institute, many migrants will be difficult the documents to prove how many years they have lived in the US, especially if they are suddenly detained during the raids.
“If you take on the street or directly from the factory, it is obvious that from to prove that you’ve been here more than two years, it will be difficult — you don’t carry all the documents.”
Those against the accelerated expulsion of workers?
After a few hours after the announcement of new rules for the American civil liberties Union (ACLU) said that it will contest them in court.
“We will submit a claim, to immediately halt attempts by trump to organize mass expulsion of immigrants”, — is reported in the “Twitter” of the ACLU.
“Immigrants who have lived here for many years, will have fewer rights to a fair trial than the violators of traffic rules. The plan illegal. Point.”
President, Conference of leaders of civil rights and human rights Vaneeta Gupta told reporters, “the tramp quickly turns USCIS in the army that will seize people and require the production of papers”.
Professor of political science at northwestern University in Illinois Jackie Stevens told Reuters that about 1% of people detained by the immigration service, and 0.5% deportees — are in fact U.S. citizens.
“While expedited deportation of such errors will be much more,” she said.