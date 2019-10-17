‘Immediately kill them’: the United States entered a dangerous fish from the Far East
Service wildlife control U.S. state of Georgia has warned the population that the state has penetrated the fish known as snakeheads. When you meet them, immediately to kill, to freeze and report the discovery to the authorities, BBC reports.
Snakeheads native to Far East — from China and Russia, where they live in the Amur river. This fish is found in waters of the Korean Peninsula.
Snakeheads differ incredible appetite and ability to breathe on land, they crawl like snakes. On land they can live up to four days.
These fish have already been discovered in other States. Some call them the equivalent of a freshwater tank, as they eat everything in their path.
The snakehead huge jaw, big teeth, and they feel good on land, crawling from lake to lake or river.
In the US they appeared in separate bodies of water decades ago, but recently began to spread over large areas.
It has been suggested that some Americans kept their homes in aquariums, and then, considering that we are dealing with a predator, began to merge them into water bodies and sewers, where they have adapted to local conditions and bred.
Import and transportation of snakehead was banned at the Federal level in 2002, but despite the ban, predatory fish found in 15 States.
Hunting for native
The authorities of Georgia call on all who are caught snakeheads, destroy them immediately and to put in the freezer, then to notify the local authorities.
These fish eat the small animals, other fish, and sometimes shellfish, as far as we know, even reptiles. They can cause serious damage to the local fauna.
In Georgia, a local resident was fishing in a pond when he fell for the bait unfamiliar individual. He photographed it, and released back into the pond.
But the fisherman began to torment doubts about, and he showed pictures of local biologists. Those immediately identified with whom they are dealing, and in the pond started hunting for native.
Biologists managed to catch a two-foot snakehead and a few fry. Because the fish easily moves on land, scientists closely examined the neighboring streams, ponds and swamps, but while her signs are not found.
Until 2002 the snakehead bred in Arkansas, as in some cuisines, they are considered a delicacy.
Scientists are trying to create a map of the distribution of snakehead to understand how best to deal with them.
These fish have found in Central Park in new York, Maryland, Boston, California, Florida, North Carolina and other places.