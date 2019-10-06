Immediately start to drink: He drank this drink every day and lived for 152 years!
It is believed that Norwegian girls are beautiful because you drink this drink, but it also recommends drinking the honourable Dr. Paavo Ariola, if you want to be healthy and have long life.
Old Thomas Parr was an English farmer, who lived 152 years, and every day he drank that serum.
Properties and health benefits of whey.
This drink can be consumed from the day you were born until old age. It is very similar to breast milk, so newborn babies are unable to drink it.
All natural serum has 1% protein and more than 93% water. Eeonomie ingredients are: iron, manganese, sodium, zinc, phosphorus, cobalt, potassium, copper, vitamins and magnesium.
The best thing about the serum is that in 100 g whey contains 26 calories, making it a great choice for people who want to lose weight.
The most useful drink for a damaged liver.
A healthy liver is very important for the overall health of the body. This drink is known as an effective remedy for cleaning the liver from toxins. It is therefore recommended for people suffering from liver diseases. It is rich in beta-lactoglobulin, which supplies the body with amino acids, known as BCAAs. These amino acids are proven to help even with advanced liver disease.
Experts say that people suffering from cirrhosis should receive supplementation with BCAA.
The serum also contains alpha-lactalbumin, which contains all of the essential amino acid tryptophan. This amino acid has proved effective in dealing with insomnia and bad mood. The serum is also rich in lysosome and immunoglobulin, which boosts the immune system. It is rich in lactoferrin, which protects the body from toxins and infections.
Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant that can help cancer, Parkinson’s disease, problems of the thyroid gland, sclerosis and chronic inflammation.
For weight loss.
Drink the serum, if you want to lose weight, suffer from any serious illness or if you are constantly exposed to stress. Serum contains electrolytes, so it hydrates the body and gives you energy.
The serum also contains important protein, which is a particularly important part of the diet of each athlete, as it accelerates the strengthening of the muscles after a workout, weight loss and decreased appetite.
The serum improves the nervous function, as it regulates blood sugar and blood pressure. You can adjust the fatigue, high blood pressure and stress, consuming whey.
A folk remedy for stomach disorders.
Lactic acid contained in the serum, active against fungi and bacteria in the gut.
Consume it regularly if you suffer from: constipation, spasms of usdaligimda and inflammation.
This old folk remedy can be used against:
- chronic fatigue
- cleansing the body of toxins
- immunosuppression
- overeating
- high pressure
- abdominal discomfort
- the stress of obesity
- liver
- Candida
Preparation and use of serum.
You can prepare serum from fresh milk at home, or you can buy it on the market in stores eco-products or from local producers. The serum of goat milk is most beneficial, but you can also use cow’s milk. You can obtain one kilo of cheese and nine litres of whey from 10 liters of milk.
Because serum contains diuretic properties, you must first drink it in moderation. Start with a 150 ml three times a day, and then gradually increase the dose up to a liter a day.
If you suffer from problems with digestion, mix one tablespoon of whey in a glass of water. Drink this mixture before every meal.
Serum can also be used as a cosmetic product. Anacristina effective for skin care and hair.