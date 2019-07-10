Immigrant brutally raped and killed 14-year-old girl
In the German city of Wiesbaden the trial of a refugee from Iraq, who was convicted of the rape and murder of 14-year-old girl. Ali Bashar was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.
The murder of a German woman, Suzanne Feldman in may 2018 provoked mass protests by supporters of right-wing parties, including the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD). Protesters spoke against the immigration policy of Chancellor Angela Merkel, writes the BBC.
On the day of sentencing, the police have tightened security at the courthouse.
22-year-old Bashar admitted during the hearing that he strangled the girl, but can’t remember how it happened.
“In my eyes everything went black, and then it happened, said the accused through an interpreter. I don’t know how this could happen.”
The judge did not take into account a hint of emotion, and classified the murder as committed with special cruelty, that means that Bashar will not be able to count on a pardon after 15 years.
Before sentencing, the mother of Suzanne Diana written by Ali Bashar 6-page letter, which told that her heart and her future died with her daughter.
“I was also imprisoned for life, although I’m not to blame. And I’ll never have a chance for pardon,” she added.
What happened?
The murder occurred in may 2018. At that time Ali Bashar, who had been denied refugee status, awaiting deportation to their homeland. After the tragedy in Wiesbaden, the German authorities speeded up the procedure for expulsion of persons who have been denied asylum.
Suzanne’s body found two weeks after her disappearance. By the time Bashar was back in Iraq.
The investigation revealed that Bashar raped Susannah Feldman in the forest belt near the railroad tracks, and then strangled, attacked the victim from behind. According to the prosecution, he was killed because she said she was going to report him to the police.
It is not excluded that comes from a country where women don’t speak openly that they have become victims of rapists, did not expect that his crime may be made public.
After killing the girl, he sent with her mobile phone several messages on her behalf in which she reported that allegedly was going to take some time to Paris.
What does the killer?
Ali Bashar insisted that no rape was not, that they have entered into a relationship by mutual consent.
In the process, through an interpreter, he told the story of his family, as in 2015 they had to flee from Iraq. He also told about his time in Germany.
According to him, he had consumed alcohol since the age of 12, but it was in Germany first became acquainted with drugs.
He said that he had met Suzanne through a mutual friend three months before the murder. They walked, holding hands, listening to music, and he didn’t know how old she is.
How was he caught?
The body of Suzanne Feldman found 6 June 2018 in a shallow pit, covered with leaves, branches and earth. In search of the investigation team helped the information received from 13-year-old Afghan teenager from the same asylum for refugees, where he lived, Bashar.
By the time Bashar and his family have returned to their native Kurdish city of Erbil, where he was detained by local police.
Between Germany and Iraq has no extradition Treaty, so for the return of Bashar in Germany took part in the negotiations of high-ranking officials, in particular the head of the Federal police Dieter Romanna, who personally came to Iraq.
What is the reaction in Germany?
The murder of Suzanne Feldman caused a wave of indignation throughout the country. Authorities were accused of ill-conceived policies of refugee reception and the police that she did not conduct a proper investigation, once received a signal about the disappearance of the girl.
In one television interview, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that it is very important to speed up the process of repatriation of persons who were denied status in Germany.
The tragedy in Wiesbaden gave trump the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD), under the aegis of which were marches and protests against illegal immigration and its popularity began to grow.
AfD was accused of using the situation for political purposes, but in recent years the country has seen several high-profile crimes involving refugees from Africa and the Middle East. In particular, in the South of Germany was killed, another 15-year-old girl.
In August last year a new wave of protests against immigration caused the knife attack on a man who died from his wounds. It happened in the city of Chemnitz. Police arrested two people — immigrants from Iraq and Syria.