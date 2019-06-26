Immigrant from Ukraine accused in the death of seven bikers in the United States
The head of the Department of motor vehicles of Massachusetts resigned due to the fact that it is not terminated right to drive commercial vehicles, issued immigrated to the United States a citizen of Ukraine, which is June 21, hit a group of motorcyclists in new Hampshire.
The accident killed seven bikers, writes “Voice of America”.
On Tuesday, the 23-year-old Vladimir Zhukovsky pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.
According to the investigation, Zhukovsky was driving a Dodge pickup truck, to which were attached the cargo platform when in the early evening on Friday, June 21, he collided with a motorcycle near the town of Randolph (new Hampshire). He was driving erratically and crossed the dividing line, according to the materials of the case.
One of the victims in the accident, said the trailer had demolished most of the motorcycles that followed him. The accident claimed the lives of seven bikers.
Zhukovsky was arrested on the morning of June 22 at his home in Massachusetts and forwarded to the authorities of new Hampshire after appearing in court on the same day.
The drivers of the transport company, Zhukovsky repeatedly arrested for traffic violations. On 25 June, the judge extended his pre-trial detention, noting that the story of his violations suggests that he is a potential danger to the public and himself.
However, it is assumed that the incident could have been avoided if the Department of motor vehicles of Massachusetts promptly responded to information from other States.
The head of the Department of transportation of Massachusetts, Stephanie Pollack said that in the registry of vehicles the state took measures on the basis of information about the arrest of Zhukovsky for drunk driving provided by the Department of motor vehicles Connecticut.
Pollack said that the arrest had to result in depriving men of the right to drive commercial vehicles, however, the DMV of Massachusetts has not taken appropriate action.
Prosecutors in Connecticut said that Zhukovsky was arrested may 11 in the Parking lot of Walmart in East Windsor, after he passed a sobriety test. Lawyer Zhukovsky in this case, John O’brien, said his client denies the fact of intoxication and will challenge the prosecution.
Police in Texas said that Zhukovsky had also collided with a truck in suburban Houston earlier this month. Zhukovsky told the police that clipped him, causing him to lost control of the vehicle. He was not charged.
According to official documents, Zhukovsky was also arrested for drunk driving in 2013 in Westfield (mA). He established a probationary period of one year and his driver’s license was suspended for 210 days.
According to the father of Zhukovsky, his son is a citizen of Ukraine and holder of a green card. The family lives in USA for 13 years.
Court records on Zhukovsky, Jr. contains dated June 23 letter from the Immigration and customs officials dealing with deportations, in which it requests the details of his conviction in 2017 in the case of drugs.
According to the Federal office of safety in road transport, the Transport company Westfield, which worked Zhukovsky during a collision with the motorcyclists over the last two years and convict numerous violations.