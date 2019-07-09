Immigrants came to the rally against the closure of Ukrainian schools in Los Angeles
Activists of the Ukrainian community came out in desperate protest action under walls of Church of Christmas of the Holy virgin in Los Angeles. To protect the only southern California school of Ukrainian activists ready to hold an indefinite protest, writes UKRINFORM.
Activists of the Ukrainian community came out in desperate protest action under the walls of the Church of the Nativity of the blessed virgin Mary in Los Angeles (the parish of the UGCC in the USA) with the requirement not to destroy the whole southern California Ukrainian school. Previous attempts of the Diaspora to stop the eviction classes of the Church and also a public appeal to the clergy of the UGCC did not yield any results, said the Director of “home school” Galina bond.
“In recent years, it has not moved. We are still waiting for a response from the Chicago diocese (which belongs to the parish of the UGCC in California), from Philadelphia (Philadelphia Metropolitan of the UGCC in the USA Boris Gudziak), as well as from his Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk,” — said the head of the educational institution.
The conflict lies in the fact that the rector of the Church of the UGCC in Los Angeles, father Igor Basket, trying to force to evict the Ukrainian “Native school” of the temple. And this happens at the sole discretion of the priest despite the fact that the school operates in the Church for decades, and the classes for it were specially designed by the architect in the 1980-ies, during the restructuring of the Church.
The priest still avoids any comment for journalists and the leadership of the school in General advised to contact his attorney. As silent and higher clergy of the UGCC in the United States.
More than a month ago, the Directorate of the “Native school” has sent an official letter to the top leadership of the UGCC, which was asked to help resolve the situation. In response to the Chicago eparchy of the UGCC noted that this issue will be considered at a large meeting of priests in Arizona (which already passed).
No change this was not followed. This prompted teachers, parents and children come out to protest under the walls of the Church in Los Angeles. People held posters “Hands off our schools”, “Worthless to drive children — chase uneducated dealers”, “to Learn the language under the open sky, because dad said — that’s right!” and others.
The students also showed that they care about learning the Ukrainian language and was active in the protest rally, dressed in identical t-shirts with the school logo. And even despite this reaction, none of the clergy of the UGCC did not come out to people and not responded to the “Native school”.
In this regard, the community has again issued an open letter to bishops of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church. “Your indifference has forced our children to go outside to defend their right to education. We urge you to leave for the Ukrainian children who are enrolled in” home school “Los Angeles, areas that have been designed and built specifically for the Ukrainian schools, which for four decades learning the native language, writing and literacy, the history and culture of children of Ukrainian families,” the letter says.
Meanwhile, neither teachers nor children nor society are going to accept that their problem is ignored by the Church. “We are open to dialogue, but reserve the right to hold an indefinite protest until the situation is resolved,” said Galina bond.
She explained that this means the holding of other stocks of the Church, including with the involvement of the local American media. Because the situation is not limited to domestic issues within Ukrainian society, this is a direct challenge to American values — the preservation of cultural diversity.
