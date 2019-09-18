Immigrants or Americans: who is more prone to repeat offences
Previous studies have shown that immigrants have lower levels of offenses, arrests and imprisonment than non-immigrants.
In the new study compared the recidivism among persons born abroad and born in the USA people previously detained for criminal offenses and released from prison in Florida. It was found that immigrants are significantly less likely to commit crimes than their peers-non-immigrants.
A study conducted by researchers from the University of Florida, published in the quarterly edition of Justice Quarterly, a publication of the Academy of criminal justice Sciences.
“Their conclusions that immigrants are less likely to recur than their peers who are not immigrants, our research continues to dispel the myth of the criminal immigrant, explains Marin R. Wenger, co-author of the study and associate Professor in the College of criminology and criminal justice at Florida state University. — Our results show that politicians and others should ignore the hot rhetoric directed against individuals born abroad, and focus on groups for which the reduction of recidivism will lead to safer communities.”
Using the data of the Department of corrections of Florida, the study compared the recidivism 192 556 immigrants and non-immigrants previously detained for criminal offenses and released from Florida prisons between 2004 and 2011. Of the total number 188 677 were 879 3 nonimmigrants and immigrants. The researchers found that 32% of nonimmigrants were re-convicted of a felony within three years after release, compared to only 19% of immigrants. Relapse was defined as re-conviction for a criminal offence with a new conviction within three years after release.
To determine whether differences in recidivism between the two groups be explained by other factors related to crime, the study considered gender, age, race, and ethnicity of the participants, the conviction to committing a serious crime and a recent conviction for committing a criminal offence. Taking into account, in which the court order was condemned by the participants and the year of their release.
The researchers used various methods to assess the relationship between immigration status and recidivism. Although they found that the time to recidivism among the prisoners was the same for both groups was 19.5 months for immigrants and 19.3 months for the immigrants, they also found that the probability of conviction among the immigrants is higher than immigrants even after controlling for the above factors.
The authors acknowledge that because their study was restricted to individuals who have served time in prisons in Florida and was released in the County in Florida, the results may not apply to other States. And because their measure of recidivism was limited to re-conviction for a criminal offence, results cannot be generalized to other measures of recidivism such as re-arrest.
“Given the current political and social situation and the demand by some lawmakers for more stringent immigration policy, our study is important because it shows that ex-prisoners-immigrants present less risk to society than former prisoners, the local residents,” said Javier Ramos, a PhD candidate at the University of Florida, who co-authored the study.