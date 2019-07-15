Immigration checks on the streets of Toronto (PHOTO)

Immigration officers are accused of carrying out random checks of identity cards in Toronto last week — a practice that the Ontario government has banned the police do in 2017.

A resident of Toronto, spoke to reporters with the story that immigration officers stopped her father and asked to see his ID to confirm that he is a citizen of Canada when he bought cigarettes at a convenience store in the streets of Lawrence and Weston on Monday.

According to her, when the father revealed the identity of the employees accused him of lying because he “did not look like a Portuguese”, apparently confused by the dark color of his skin. Then he said the name of his wife, and then they let him go.

In the words of the narrator, the staff stopped people whose skin color differed from white. She assumed it was a Scam, but Canada border services Agency (CBSA) confirmed that their employees worked in this area at that time.

Chantal Desloges, lawyer from Toronto, which specializiruetsya on the rights of immigrants and refugees, explained that if people do not cross the border, the CBSA officers need a warrant to require a person’s ID.

“Random checks are illegal,” she wrote on Twitter.

CBSA have no Supervisory authority, which means that complaints about such actions don’t work. They are the only public safety Agency without the external oversight body in Canada.

The liberals introduced a bill, under which should be created on external control of border officials, but the bill was not passed in the Senate last month, despite the fact that he was supported the whole party.