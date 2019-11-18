Immigration prisons are overcrowded: 70% of illegal immigrants detained have no criminal record
It has been almost 700 days since Bahodir Medjitova put in immigration jail in the United States. It has never been accused of crimes, but still he received a deportation order. About it writes The Washington Post.
Majitov, 38-year-old Uzbek citizen and the father of three U.S. citizens has received a final order of deportation after his petition for lawful immigration was rejected. He is one of approximately 50 000 people imprisoned in 2019 by the office of immigration and customs enforcement (ICE). This is the largest number of foreigners detained in immigration in U.S. history.
Most of these detainees, and Majitov, — people who had no criminal record.
According to recent data, 70 percent of detainees had no criminal records. The US government has determined that more than 14,000 people a well-founded fear of persecution or torture if deported.
Although the President of the United States Donald trump has made anti-immigration a Central point of his first term, his administration significantly lags behind the pace of the deportation of President Barack Obama. Obama, who advocates immigrant was once called “the main reporterom”, 849 deported 409 people in 2012. Trump, who promised to deport millions of immigrants, has not exceeded 260 000 deportations in a single year.
And while Obama has deported 1.18 million people during the first three years of his presidency, trump has deported at least 800 000 people.
The Agency recognized that the total number of deportations has dropped, explaining the decline in the number of detentions of illegal immigrants on the border, and suggested that “strengthening the dissuasive effect of the ICE” led to changes.
Representatives of the administration in 2019 also noted that the citizens of Mexico, which is easier to deport than the inhabitants of Central America because of the immigration laws of the United States, also represent a much larger proportion of migrants detained along the U.S. border and Mexico during the Obama presidency.
ICE also said that the number of prisoners is greater than the provided ICE. And as a result, the Service of citizenship had to release some immigrants while they await decisions on their cases. This creates “an additional factor of attraction, and attract more foreigners in the United States and poses a threat to public safety,” said a spokesman for ICE Brian Cox.
“The increase in the number of detainees in ICE this year was directly related to the border crisis, said Cox. — About 75 percent of records of ICE in the 2019 financial year were obtained directly from the border.”
Lawyers for immigrants say that prison cells are filled, due to the fact that the administration uses harsh immigration tactics as a deterrent.
ICE also keeps people longer: currently not criminals spend in prison immigrants on average 60 days, almost twice longer than the average 10 years ago, and 11 days longer than convicted criminals, according to government statistics.
“ICE would have announced a season of open doors for immigrants, said Michael tan, senior counsel in the framework of the Project on the protection of the rights of immigrants, the American civil liberties Union. — Thus, people who under the previous administration would have the right to release in custody”.
ICE officials say they used a series of laws created by Congress, and that the Agency is working to remove dangerous criminals from the streets. At a briefing at the White house in October, the acting Director of ICE Matthew Albans talked about the agents that are “unnecessarily putting yourself at risk” every day, in order to evacuate foreign citizens who might harm U.S. citizens.
Most of those in immigration detention are neither convicted criminals nor saints. It’s the people who overstayed their visas or whose applications for asylum was not approved. People who struggled trying to navigate the complex immigration system, or who never tried at all, or who made critical errors along the way. According to advocates and researchers, they, as a rule, poor, miserable and have no lawyer.
About 68 percent had no criminal record. According to the Agency of the deportation, one of the most common criminal charges is the illegal presence on the territory of the USA.
Cox said that all ICE detainees “are estimated in each case based on the totality of their circumstances.” According to Cox, the Agency issued 50 percent more people in fiscal 2019 than in the previous year.
Low priority for deportation
Majidov was born in 1981 into a family of musicians in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), which was then part of the Soviet Union. His father taught him to play on carnicom, long, like a horn instrument, and he joined the ensemble of traditional musicians.
The family was religious, and in 2005, as a young man, Majitov joined thousands of others in mass protest against the brutal regime of President Islam Karimov, who was known for his persecution of political dissidents and pious people. Government forces opened fire on the crowd, killing hundreds of people, and they arrested dozens of others, including Mazitova. A few weeks after the release from prison of Majitov decided to leave Uzbekistan.
Music festival in Austin a few months later gave him the opportunity. Madjitov and dozens of other folk musicians landed there in 2006 on temporary visas, p-3 for artists.
He came from the festival, to live with friends in other Uzbek immigrants in Kissimmee (FL). He found a job in a Disney hotel and asked for asylum.
His application was rejected so he appealed against it. And when the appeal was dismissed, he appealed, his case ran into a dense bureaucracy, as hundreds of thousands of other cases.
In 2011, Majidov has received a final deportation order. However, because the Protocol was not criminal behavior, the Obama administration did not consider it a deportation priority.
Ten years after the arrival Medjitova President trump came to power with a promise to deport “criminal illegals” murderers, rapists and gang members who, according to trump, played with the immigration system.
Majitov was taken into custody in 2017.
“My family and I never did nothing wrong, said Majitov in a telephone interview from the detention center Etowah County in Alabama in which he is thousands of miles away from his family in Connecticut. That’s why we decided to stay in this country because of freedom.”
After nearly three years of work trump fulfilled his promise. In the period from October 1, 2018 and until the end of September the administration had initiated more than 419 000 deportation procedures, more than ever, at least for 25 years, according to government statistics collected by the Center for access to transactional records Syracuse University.
Unlike Obama, deportation of migrants was more difficult. Many of those who cross the southern border, has asked for asylum, which entitles them to a certain degree of due process in the immigration courts system.
Attorneys, immigrants believe that the system is overloaded because of the desire of the administration to deport, although in many cases it lacks the resources or legal status to do this.
“The Obama administration, because she had her priorities in law enforcement, was able to simplify the deportation, — said Sophia Genovese, the southern lawyer-poor legal centre “Initiative for freedom of immigrants in the South-East.” — The administration of the tramp impedes people getting visas or legal status, and at the same time their priority is the deportation of every illegal immigrant. Because of this, they clog the system.”
According to the lawyers ICE, the most serious criminals to be deported, get in the ICE through the criminal justice system. The convicted murderers or those convicted of drug offences, photoready in state or Federal prisons, and then they are transferred to the custody of ICE.
Georgia lawyers say they have noticed an increase in the number of immigrants who have no criminal record, but they were detained by ICE for such violations as driving without a license or without insurance. Among them are the victims of domestic violence and speakers of indigenous languages of Central America, said Genovese.
“It was really hard to provide them with legal representation, she said. — In court, their cases are not reviewed. And many of them just give up.
In 2018, a Federal judge issued a preliminary injunction in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Asli Damosa, Haitian Professor of ethics, who sought refuge, but within two years was kept in ICE custody, despite the fact that he had no criminal record. U.S. district judge James Boasberg recognized that such people were usually “in the majority of cases, exempt”, and forbade the five branches of ICE on the ground to deny parole without an individual definition that the person is a danger to the public.
“They are all fighting for their business”
The U.S. government may have good reason to suspect Majitov, but officials declined to say what they are.
According to the orders of the Federal court, which did not mention Majitov, his wife’s brother, also an Uzbek immigrant, went to Syria in 2013 to join the al-Nusra Front, an extremist group associated with al-Qaeda. Saigon of Mamadjonov was killed soon after. And later, the FBI has accused the other son-in-law Medjitova of Sedicion Mamadjonova in concealing what he knew about the death of Saigon during an interview with Federal investigators.
But nobody has ever accused Medjitova or his wife Madina Mamadjonova in misconduct.
The couple settled in Windsor (CT), where Majitov worked as a home attendant, and Mamadjonova gave birth to two boys.
In the yard of the family of Majitov planted a vegetable garden — tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, also a few apples. On Friday they went together to the mosque, and on weekends we went to the Park to buy pizza or Chinese food.
“I’ve always worked with my lawyer, no matter where I lived, I always notify DHS, where I lived, and they always gave me a work permit,” said Majidov.
“We were a very happy couple, said Mamadjonov. He was very affectionate, very kind and caring father.”
October 31, 2017 other Uzbek immigrant who claimed to have been recruited by the terrorist group Islamic state killed eight people.
A few weeks later, law enforcement officers came to the house Medjitova in search of information about the son-in-law, who died in Syria three years ago. The couple said they have no data. After a month of cold December morning, there were ICE and arrested Medjitova because he was issued a deportation order.
Mamajonov said that her husband was still in pajamas when ICE asked her to take identity documents from the bedroom. “When I came back, he was handcuffed, said Mamadjonova, which at the time was 39 weeks pregnant with my third child. — He wept.”
The application of ICE, in Medjitova not have a criminal record, and he was not flagged as a “suspect terrorist”.
He’s still in custody
ICE says that crime Mazitova is his inability to leave the United States after receiving a final deportation order, and that the Agency is authorized to continue to hold him because he refused to Board a flight for deportation in June 2019.
The detention center in Etowah County, which contains Majitov, known among immigration lawyers as an institution that contains people, the deportation of which ICE wants to postpone for a long time. There Majitov is one of about 120 people in the unit.
“They are all from different countries, from Africa, from Asia, from different religions. Most of them — for example, 90 per cent have families in this country. So they are all fighting for their business, he said. Every day I pray to God. Every day I fear that they would try to deport me. Every day, I have nightmares”.