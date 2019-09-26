‘Immortal regiment’ was given official status in the United States
International initiative “Immortal regiment” dedicated to honoring the memory of participants of the Second world war, officially registered in the United States as a public organization.
Founded in 2012, the initiative “Immortal regiment” is a unique event dedicated to honoring the memory of veterans of the Second world war. In 2015, the event has acquired an international character, and in 2016 dedicated to the veterans of festive marches took place in 42 countries. Every year thousands of people in the US are taking part in the procession with portraits of the heroes of the war, showing personal memory of the tragic but heroic events.
At the end of 2018, the coordinators of the action, together with public organizations and cultural activists in the US took a decision on registration of the movement as a public organization called “Immortal regiment of the United States”. This gives the movement an official status and confirms that the organization operates within the framework of American law.
As explained by the Chairman of the Board of coordinators of the organization Timothy Janowski, this step, on the one hand, will promote initiatives in the US, and with another — will provide legal protection to the organizers, coordinators and ordinary participants.
“We, as heirs of the Victory in world war II we consider especially important our right to honor the memory of our loved ones who gave their lives for the peaceful sky over us, including in this country. While living in the United States, we pay special attention to ensuring that our campaign was conducted in full accordance with American law, since it is only able to provide us with the full implementation of our rights and the improvement of relations between Russia and the United States. It is important for us to have our American friends with us and paid tribute to the memory of their veterans, as the U.S. was the closest ally of the Soviet Union in the Second world war. Our initiative is fundamentally out of politics and Commerce, and we are open for cooperation with all organizations and individuals for which important our common history and memory,” said Janowski.
According to him, the 75th anniversary of the Victory in world war II ( may 9, 2020) the organization is planning to complete registration of the right to use the name “Immortal regiment”. In fact, it will allow “the Immortal regiment” to obtain the official status of Russian, international and American initiatives.
For more information about the campaign can be obtained via email american.polk@gmail.com and also in social network Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImmortalRegimentUSA/