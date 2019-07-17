Impeach Trump House of representatives begins consideration of the initiative
It is expected that on Wednesday, July 17, the House of representatives would vote for impeachment against President Donald trump.
A member of the house of representatives al green, Texas, introduced articles of impeachment in the form of a resolution requiring the house of representatives to take action within two legislative days.
The resolution of green is facing great difficulties, but the vote nevertheless brings out a dilemma for the supporters of impeachment, and for moderate Democrats because they have either not support the resolution or send it to the Judicial Committee.
Green has twice introduced such measures against trump, but the potential vote on Wednesday will be the first chaired by Nancy Pelosi.
While any member of the house of representatives may present privileged decision, Pelosi still kept his party, as the Democrats took control of the house, despite the fact that more than 80 members insisted on impeachment.
On Wednesday Democrats are still not informed about how the House of representatives will act on the resolution of impeachment at this time, says CNN.
“When will the legislative plan, you will see what it is,” said Pelosi to reporters.
Green rejected the appeals of his party to abstain from the resolution, which he introduced Tuesday night, saying that the impeachment must follow a vote Tuesday in the House of representatives condemning the racist tweets of the President.
“The statements Donald trump dishonored, humiliated, and devalued the office of President of the United States, by sowing discord among Americans. — said green — and he showed that He is not suitable for this post, betrayed the trust of the people and committed crimes while in power.”
Green makes a resolution of impeachment for the week before of special counsel for the Robert Mueller publicly testify before the House of representatives, and this event, according to many supporters of impeachment, will be key to influence the public on impeachment.
Other Democrats of the house of representatives that support initiation of an investigation of impeachment said that he will support the measure green.
The green itself noted that its decision on the impeachment is not associated with Mueller or the results of his investigation.
“You are delaying justice. Hearing Muller have nothing to do with what we are doing now. Hearing Muller relate to obstruction, it concerns the bigotry and racism that has penetrated into politics,” said green.
In December 2017 and January 2018 green also introduced a resolution of impeachment. Then they scored and 364-58 355-66 of the votes respectively, while most Democrats joined Republicans to not skip them in both cases.