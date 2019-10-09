Impeach Trump: the Congress reacted to the failure of the White house to cooperate with the investigation
On Tuesday, October 8, the White house officially refused to cooperate with Congress in the investigation conducted in preparation for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the Democrats in the House of representatives and the Senate “pursue unilateral objectives, violate civil liberties and the principle of separation of powers“.
The administration of the President, the statement said, “will not participate in partisan political theater,” which is arranged only on the basis of “desire to undo the results of the presidential elections in 2016“.
“The President has not done anything wrong, and the Democrats know it, “said Grisham. A spokesman for the White house assured that Donald trump and his administration “continue to fight for the American people to develop the economy, protect America’s interests domestically and abroad“.
In Congress, the statement was viewed as a failure of the administration of the trump to provide the documents on the “Ukrainedate” scandal, which erupted in the US after it became known the contents of a telephone conversation held on July 25, 2019 between the American leader and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.
Recall that Democrats accuse trump of undermining national interests and the attempt to put pressure on a sovereign head of state with the purpose of obtaining personal political gain. The President of the United States in the course of conversation hinted Zelensky, which is extremely interested in the resumption of the investigation the Prosecutor General of Ukraine activities of the oil and gas company Burisma, the composition of the Board of Directors where for five years was a member of hunter Biden, son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
The house of representatives initiated the impeachment of the incumbent President and holds in the present investigation, in which three committees of Congress asked the White house, the U.S. Department of State, Vice-President Michael Pence, as well as the Ministry of defense and office of management and budget of the administration of the President of the United States a number of documents relating to the provision of financial assistance to Ukraine, as well as talks about meeting trump and Zelensky .
Donald trump has rejected accusations of pressure on Kiev. He described his phone conversation with President of Ukraine as friendly and gave permission to publish the transcript of the conversation, and the actions of the Democrats called “the greatest Scam in the history of American politics“. Vladimir Zelensky, being in new York at the session of the UN General Assembly, said that no one tried to pressure him.
On the evening of 8 October, the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi has officially said that the refusal of the White house from participating in the impeachment proceedings will be regarded as an obstruction. These actions of the President violate the Constitution of the United States and “undermine the integrity of elections, and are a threat to national security”. “The President is trying to introduce lawlessness. A letter to the White house is one of the last attempts to hide the betrayal of democracy and to show that the President is above the law,” said Pelosi.
Meanwhile, the American edition of Politico reported that trump had discussed with his advisers the possibility of identifying informants media among the White house staff using a lie detector. During his presidency, trump has several times expressed this idea. Some of the staff even decided to voluntarily undergo such a test to convince the President of his loyalty.
. It is dedicated to phone conversation, which became the reason “Ukrainedate”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter