Impeach Trump: the Pentagon and the White house need to provide documents for military assistance…
Three committees of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress, leading the investigation into the impeachment of the President, asked the Pentagon and budget office of the White house with the requirement to provide documents regarding the termination of Donald trump, the American assistance to Ukraine.
This writes the American newspaper The Hill.
“Committees are investigating the extent to which the President trump has endangered national security [USA], exerting pressure on Ukraine concerning its interference in our elections 2020 and detaining military assistance provided to Congress in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression and efforts to conceal these Affairs”, — said in joint letters to both offices from the heads of the committees on foreign Affairs, oversight and intelligence, in which the majority has the Democratic party.
The authors of the emails need to provide documents needed by the committees to clarify the sequence of events and reasons which have led to the White house decision to delay critical military assistance to Ukraine, which was adopted by the Congress to counter Russian aggression.
The letters said that the documents should be submitted until October 15. The refusal may be treated as obstruction of justice, warned the chairmen of the committees.
The publication says that at the end of last week, 4 October, these committees sent to the chief of staff of the White house binding requirement similar content due to the fact that the two previous letters of request to voluntarily provide such documents there was no answer.
Also on 4 October, a letter of request for documents related to termination of assistance to Ukraine, these committees are sent to the Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence.
p did not put pressure on him and did not put forward any conditions during a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine. He said this in an interview with Japanese news Agency Kyodo,
