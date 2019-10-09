Impeach Trump: White house refused to cooperate with the investigation
The White house has refused to comply with the Democrats on the documents and testimony necessary for the investigation under the procedure for impeachment of the President of Donald trump. Reports about it “European truth”.
“You have developed and implemented their investigation in such a way that it violates fundamental fairness and constitutional due process set” replied Pat Cipollone, the lawyer of the White house, speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairmen of the committees conducting the investigation. The letter includes eight pages.
According to Pat Cipollone, the investigation was invalid, as there was no formal vote on the investigation within the procedure of impeachment. He claims that this is an obvious attempt to influence the election of 2020 and has no legal grounds.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter