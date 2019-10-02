Impeach Trump: why in USA untwist Ukrainian
The main topic of discussion in the American media in early October remains the investigations conducted by several congressional committees United States in connection with the beginning of impeachment process against the President of Donald trump, which was initiated by the House of representatives. As already reported “FACTS” trump accused that he was trying to put pressure on President Vladimir Zelensky in the course of their telephone conversation.
Trump, according to representatives of the US Democratic party, asked the Ukrainian leader to assist in the search of incriminating evidence on the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
As you know, Biden in the Obama administration oversaw relations with Ukraine. The Vice President’s son, hunter Biden five years served on the Board of Directors of the holding Burisma, which engages in gas production in Ukraine. In respect of the company under investigation, the General Prosecutor of Ukraine when it was headed by Viktor Shokin. Joe Biden made his resignation. Hunter Biden Burisma left only in the spring of this year, after Ukraine’s President was elected Zelensky.
The dirt on Biden Trump is required as the former Vice-President of the United States is considered the main candidate of the Democratic party in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. In an interview with Zelensky, the American leader asked to reopen the case against hunter Biden. As the contact person trump has offered his attorney Rudolph Giuliani.
About the content of the telephone conversation, which took place on 25 July 2019, became known through an internal memo compiled by an employee of one of the American special services. The white house tried to prevent the document was in Congress. About the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi announced on September 24.
After that, trump was allowed to publish the transcripts of his conversation with Zelensky. The members of the committees of the house of representatives and the U.S. Senate heard testimony from the acting Director of National intelligence, Joseph Maguire. However, they provided vague information did not satisfy congressmen.
Now, the US Congress ordered Secretary of state Mike Pompeo to provide them all documents relating to contacts of Donald trump and members of his administration with the Ukrainian authorities. To this end, members of congressional committees had to resort to a court request, because Pompeo refused to do it.
The Secretary of state also said that under no circumstances will agree to the fact that his subordinates testified to members of committees in connection with impeachment. Congress wanted to hear five diplomats, including former EU representative in Ukraine, Kurt Volker, and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Pompeo blamed the Democrats that they are trying to exert pressure on employees of the state Department. To prevent the congressmen, the Secretary of state could not. Jovanovic had to appear before the members of the three committees October 2, Walker — 3 Oct.
By the way, Volker, now I suspect that he extracted personal profit from the supply of American arms to Ukraine. This was announced on September 29 the American edition of Politico. It argues that the US special envoy lobbied the interests of the company Raytheon, which produces anti-tank missile systems Javelin. The fact that Welker in 2011 and 2012 he held the position of managing Director for international Affairs lobbying firm BGR Group. And Raytheon for many years using the services of this firm to promote their interests. In addition, Walker has combined his service in the state Department with paid Executive Director of analytical center for the McCain Institute. More recently, Raytheon began to make generous donations to this center.
Meanwhile, American media have found that the Ukrainian authorities was not the only one, to whom trump was personally asked to help solve inter-political problems. The U.S. President had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, during which the American leader has shown a persistent interest in the elucidation of the involvement of Australian intelligence agencies in the investigation, which was carried out by special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. The President is confident that the data from Australia regarding his possible ties with Russia, was obtained not quite legally. Morrison promised to help him figure it out.
In addition, on behalf of trump, U.S. attorney General William Barr held in 2019, the number of private meetings with representatives of the British and Italian intelligence. Their purpose is to identify sources of leaks in Washington, who secretly provided information to the Muller.
The trump really wants to meet with the chief whistleblower — a person who wrote the memo that launched the impeachment proceedings. Name, place of work and even the gender of the whistleblower will be kept confidential. The us President wrote on Twitter: “Like any American, I deserve the opportunity to face my accuser, especially if the Prosecutor, the so-called whistleblower, presents an ideal conversation with a foreign leader in a completely not accurate and false manner…”
Democrats argue that the President openly threatened the whistleblower. At a meeting in the White house, trump allegedly said to the audience that wants to know the name of that person. And then added that in the old days such people were dealt with differently. They face severe punishment. Opponents of trump saw in these words a hidden call to physical elimination of the whistleblower. And the President, when information about what was discussed at a closed meeting, it became known to all, more thinking about who is close to him leaking information to Democrats.
Until the next elections in the United States remained a year. Analysts believe that trump will avoid impeachment and that Democrats understand that. This whole story started only with one purpose — to bring down the rating of the President, to put him in a bad light to the voters, to force trump to get nervous and make mistakes. One of his assistants may spill the beans. One of those who was called to Congress to testify, — jovanović, Volker, or perhaps Giuliani, who want to hear October 15, can provide information that will unleash a new round of accusations against trump.
Trump fights back until his usual methods. He accuses Democrats in the new witch hunt, the media in the dissemination of fakes. And the President attacked Congressman Democrat Adam Schiff, who heads the intelligence Committee in the House of representatives. The head of state believes Schiff principal initiator of the impeachment and accusing him of lying. Trump wrote on Twitter: “Congressman Schiff has unlawfully made a false and terrible statement, extraditing him for the part of my conversation with President of Ukraine, and loudly read out these words before Congress and before the American people. This has nothing to do with what I said during the conversation. The arrest for treason?“
Recall, a number of congressmen from the house of representatives appealed to the lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani with a request to provide up to 15 October, a number of documents relating to the trump conversation with Zelensky.
