Impeachment hearings trump: testimony of ex-US special envoy in Ukraine, Kurt Volker
On Tuesday, November 20, the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
On November 20, the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives several senior officials in national security, heard a telephone conversation between President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, testified in the case of impeachment, writes Voice of America.
The testimony of Jennifer Williams and Alexander Windman
Jennifer Williams, assistant Vice-President Mike Pence and Lieutenant-Colonel of the Ukrainian origin Alexander Vindman, chief expert of the national security Council on Ukraine, spoke before legislators in the morning session. Both expressed concern about a phone call in the center of the investigation into the alleged efforts of trump to put pressure on Ukrainian officials to encourage them to investigate the actions of political rivals of the 45th President of the United States.
Opening the morning session, the participants were treated with opening remarks by Committee Chairman Congressman Democrat Adam Schiff. According to Schiff, exerting pressure on Ukraine and urge Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into the actions of Biden, President trump put their personal and political interests above the interests of the country.
Then spoke the chief Republican in the composition of komiteta Devin Nunes, who criticised the course pursued by the committees of the house of representatives investigation. He called the informant, the complaint of which contributed to the beginning of the investigation, a puppet in the hands of the Democratic party.
Then the floor was given to Jennifer Williams. In his prepared statement, Williams noted that he found unusual took place on July 25 telephone conversation trump with the Ukrainian leader, as it clearly included a discussion of domestic political issues.
“I thought it was political in nature,” she said on the request of trump, noting that in 14 years of diplomatic work had never heard anything like that during high-level negotiations.
“I only said that a reference to Biden struck me as political,” added Williams.
She also noted that the Office for budget the White house announced that White house chief of staff of Malvani ordered the suspension of the provision of assistance to Ukraine in the field of security.
The next speaker, Alexander windman said in a statement that last spring he learned that the lawyer trump, Rudy Giuliani worked together with the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine against U.S. interests. According to Wingman, officials in the field of security felt a growing concern about the impact of the efforts of Giuliani.
Bindman stressed that the phone conversation between Donald trump, Vladimir Zelensky, he said, obeying the sense of duty.
According to the witness, he heard the tramp Zelensky asked about “service” – the investigation against Biden. Windman heard called “inappropriate” and “unseemly.” He noted that the request by trump to investigate the actions of Biden “had no relation to the national security interests of the United States.” Windman added that in anticipation of the conversation trump and Zelensky were preparing a list of possible topics for discussion and that none of them were anything connected with the investigation against Biden.
The witness said he regarded the request of trump as “the order” and found that it can have a negative impact on U.S. national security and Washington’s relations with Kiev. According to Wingman, shortly after the conversation, he reported his concerns to the lawyer of the Council for national security and intelligence official, whose name refused to name. After this Wingman excluded from the number of participants in meetings on security issues, on which he otherwise had to attend.
The head of the intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff did not allow the Republicans to question Windman about who of the intelligence officers he interviewed.
Recall that the investigation was initiated after an informant from the intelligence filed a report regarding the conversation trump and Zelensky. Windman said that unknown to him the identity of the informant, and Schiff said that “these hearings will not be used to disclose the identity of the informant”, whose anonymity is protected by law.
Lawyer, Republican Steve castor suggested that Vindman, a native of Ukraine, at the age of three came to America with parents, maintained communication with the home, accentuating the fact that earlier in the year Vladimir Zelensky three times asked Wingman, would he take the post of Minister of defence of Ukraine.
Wingman, however, rejected this assumption, stating: “I am American. All this notion is more likely to be comic. I left the door open (to discuss the proposal to join the government Zelensky)”.
According to Wingman, he reported the offer made to him by American officials.
In the second half of the day addressed the Committee by the former special representative of the USA in Ukraine Kurt Volker and former senior Director of European and Russian Affairs at the national security Council Tim Morrison, last month retired.
Testimony Kurt Volker
During his speech, Kurt Volker, said that he knew nothing and was not involved in attempts to put pressure on the Ukrainian authorities to resume the investigation against former us Vice-President Joe Biden and his son hunter. According to former special envoy of the state Department, he was aware of attempts to open an investigation against energy company Burisma, however, he did not associate this requirement with the name of Biden.
“Over time, I realize now that other [people] considered the idea of holding an investigation on possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company Burisma as equivalent to the investigation against the former Vice-President Biden. I saw them as two very different [investigation]: the first as acceptable and unremarkable; the second, as unacceptable,” — said in the text of the speech of Volker.
“Remembering this today, I had to see this relationship differently, and if I did, I would have made their objections,” added the former special representative.
Walker also said that he and other employees of the state Department in conversation with the US President stressed that the new President Vladimir Zelensky represents the “best opportunity” to liberate Ukraine from corruption, which mired this country. Walker and his colleagues turned to the Tramp with a call to invite Zelensky in the White house.
“The President was very skeptical. Given the history of corruption in Ukraine, it can be understood. He [trump] said that Ukraine is a corrupt country full of horrible people. They are, in his words, “tried to kill me,”” said Walker, citing Donald trump.
During this conversation, the statement said Volcker, trump referred to the conversations with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
“It was clear to me that, despite the positive news and recommendations, which the official delegation gave the new [Ukrainian] President, President trump adhered to a deeply negative opinions about Ukraine, based on the past, [country],” said Walker.
Walker called the accusations in the corruption of Joe Biden’s “conspiracy theory”.
“During a meeting one-on-one, which had with mayor Giuliani on July 19, mayor Giuliani raised, and I turned it down, the conspiracy theory, according to which Vice President Biden was an impact in the performance of his Vice-presidential duties by the payment of money to his son. As I testified earlier, I know Vice President Biden for 24 years. He is an honorable man, and I really respect him,” added Kurt Volker.
Testimony Of Tim Morrison
Tim Morrison, a former adviser to the national security Council, said that he resigned at his own request, and that it had no pressure in making this decision.
Morrison also said that he is not familiar with the informant, whose message about the call on July 25 between trump and Zelensky was the reason for investigation for impeachment.
He added that the US should continue to support Ukraine, and that it needs help from both parties.
Trump: the investigation, impeachment is a “farce”
The meeting marks the beginning of a busy week on Capitol hill. A total of nine witnesses have to attend five hearings that will be held from Tuesday to Thursday.
Trump, speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, said: “Right now there is a mob, headed by the slippery Schiff, where we have no lawyers, no witnesses, nothing. And yet I watched what was going on, and the Republicans are perfectly doing their job. They are great because everything is a farce, a big farce. They do what the founding fathers could not imagine what the founding fathers did not want. They use this farce of the impeachment for their own political gain.”
He added that he was not familiar with Windmane about it and never heard and all the witnesses who testified, he knows only ambassadors who have seen a couple of times.
On Monday, trump said “seriously consider” the option to testify in writing to the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives.
“Despite the fact that I did nothing wrong and I don’t like to give credibility to this deception (ongoing) without proper (legal) procedure, I like the idea… (about that) and the will to refocus the attention of Congress; will consider it seriously!”, – wrote trump wrote on Twitter.
The President met the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, said earlier, speaking on the CBS program “Face the country”: “the President could come directly to the Committee and to tell the truth, he wants (to tell) … or he could do it in written form “.
She added that if trump “is information that justifies (his)… then we look forward to it.”