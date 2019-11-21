Impeachment, marijuana, Putin: the main of the new democratic debates
The evening of 20 November in Atlanta (GA) held a new debate of the presidential candidates from the democratic party. Competed among 10 participants, and during the debate the guys played a lot of jokes and sharp comments towards each other. Edition of “Voice of America” spoke what he was talking about Democrats.
This time the debate took place a few hours after public hearings in Congress on the matter of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump. As in previous times, the debate started with this theme.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the leaders of the race hinted that the Congress should declare impeachment proceedings yet. “Read the Mueller report, there are over 450 pages it is written that the President obstructed justice. But then Congress has lost the opportunity for action, and the President breaks the law again.”
The Senator also criticized US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sandland testifying in Congress. “How did he even become Ambassador? He has no qualifications except for his money. This is another confirmation of the corruption that exists in Washington,” said Warren.
Joe Biden off the stage thought of the war in the East of Ukraine: “during these investigations, impeachment I learned for myself two things. First: trump wants to see me as your opponent. He delayed military assistance to Ukraine at a time when innocent people are dying in the Donbas. And the second thing: the President of Russia Vladimir Putin does not want to see me President of the United States”.
Subsequently, Biden was asked whether he believes that in the event of resignation or defeat in the election Donald trump will need to go to jail. “I’m not going to lead the justice Department as it does the current President. I’m not going to specify who should be investigated. It is the authority of the attorney General, and he will make an independent decision, implemented if the President is a crime while in office. And the attorney General of the United States — not a private attorney of the President.”
“But I don’t think trump put behind bars is a good idea, because we need to unite the people. Investigation of impeachment is one thing. Investigation after epicente if trump will dismiss — it is quite another,” said Biden. Agreed with him Senator Bernie Sanders.
Senator Kamala Harris of California was the sharp-tongued: “We are keeping the criminal in the White house. And he heads a criminal group, which includes Vice-President, Secretary of state and the head of the presidential administration”.
“Donald trump was duped,” said Harris, speaking about the stalled talks on the denuclearization of North Korea, which recently launched a new series of new tests of ballistic missiles, says the “Voice of America”.
“This guy has no idea what he’s doing,” stressed for his part, Biden.
Former Vice-President of the United States also promised that if elected he would stop the sale of American weapons to Saudi Arabia.
The Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders reiterated his unshakeable support of Israel, but noted that “the Palestinian people should be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve”.
Then went on to discuss domestic issues: taxes, healthcare, the problems with housing prices.
Leading asked the presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, so he said in his first call to Putin in case of victory. “The first thing I would say: “Sorry I beat your guy. Or not sorry,” replied Yang, which caused laughter in the hall.
He referred to the accusations that Russia intervened in the election campaign in the United States in 2016, trying to promote the election of Donald trump. Moscow these accusations categorically deny.
However, the young’s statement reflected the belief that Russia was actually trying to help the Tramp to hold the presidency.
A businessman who is not currently among the leaders of the presidential race, also said that he would say to Putin: “the Russian Intervention came to an end. And we will consider any attempt to undermine our democratic process as a hostile act and an act of aggression”.
Yang also promised to strengthen the United States commitment to NATO, noting that a coalition of like-minded countries are the best means of confronting the aggressors.
Generally, this time from the stage sounded a lot of jokes. Senator Amy Klobuchar joked that gathered 17 000 dollars to his campaign in their ex-Boyfriends. Candidate Pete Buttigieg promised that he would not fly the helicopter over their Golf courses and added: “I don’t even play Golf!” Senator Cory Booker said he has a lot of experience when it comes to black voters: “I was one of them, beginning with 18 “.
After that, Senator Booker, that in the last debate urged candidates not to “wet” each other, sarcastically referring to Joe Biden.
“Last week Joe Biden said that we should not legalize marijuana. Sorry, but I think that it was necessary to score, that is to say,” once in the hall the laughter died down, Booker continued. In Congress there are people who admit they have smoked marijuana. While dark-skinned children that are in prison”.
Biden replied: “I believe that marijuana should be decriminalized, period. But at the same time we have to explore what are the long-term consequences of its use”.
This is not the only verbal discussion that occurred between the candidates. Congresswoman Tulsi Hubbard accused his rival Pete Buttigieg that it intends to extend the US military presence in the world. Then they had this dialogue:
Hubbard: “You said that the United States will send its army into Mexico to fight the cartels.”
Buttigieg: “I did Not say. But you met with Bashar al-Assad in Syria. I would not sit at the negotiating table with such a murdering dictator like him.”
Hubbard: “It means that you have enough courage to do this for our national security. As did President Kennedy when he met with Khrushchev. As did Roosevelt, when he met with Stalin. As Reagan met with Gorbachev … “
Buttigieg: “As the trump, who met with Kim Jong-UN”.
On the eve of the debate in the limelight turned out to be Pete Buttidzhich, former mayor of the city of South bend, Indiana. In the last few weeks Buttidzhich unexpectedly led some ratings among Democrats, compiled by the results of sociological surveys.
The Democrats again, as in past debates, argued with each other about their approach to health reform and social insurance. Moderate Democrats, among them Buttidzhich and Biden, in favor of improving the existing system, and the left wing of the party led by Warren, supports the implementation of the plan for the introduction of universal health insurance “Medicare for all”.
Until recently, ratings were headed by three politicians, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. However, the 37-year-old Buttidzhich unexpectedly topped the preferences of voters in Iowa, according to the results of the last two polls.
However, the Buttidzhichem do not support African-American voters. Quinnipac University on Monday published the results of a poll conducted in South Carolina, where African-Americans make up about 60% of the democratic electorate. According to this poll, the former mayor of South Bend is not popular among black voters.
The Buttidzhichem do not have a relationship with African Americans living in South bend. In 2012, he fired the first black city police chief, and at the beginning of 2019 in the city there were protests after police shot and killed an African American.
Among other topics, presidential candidates from the Democrats also drew attention to the rights of women and African Americans migrants in the United States and the fight against climate change. Following the democratic debates will take place in December.