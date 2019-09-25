Impeachment trump: how is the process and removed the Democrats from power
On Tuesday evening the speaker of the US Congress, Democrat Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of representatives is ready to start the “official” impeachment of the President of Donald trump. The reason was a telephone conversation of the head of the White house with the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on 25 July.
During the conversation, the US President allegedly demanded from the Ukrainian authorities to launch an investigation against its possible opponents in the elections of 2020, the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. It also became known that it had delayed the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine for about two months, BBC reports.
The impeachment of the President of the United States House of representatives, the majority of which today belongs to the Democrats. But the last word remains with the Senate controlled by the Republicans.
What is impeachment?
The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the right to debar the incumbent President from power if legislators decide that the President “has committed treason, has been convicted of bribery or other serious crimes and offences”.
In US history about the beginning of procedure of impeachment was declared three times. In 1868, Congress tried to remove from power of President Andrew Johnson, and in 1998 was declared the impeachment of bill Clinton. However, the Senate later blocked both of these initiatives, and policy retained the presidency.
In 1974 Richard Nixon because of the threat of impeachment voluntarily left his post, without waiting for the decision of Congress.
What is a crime?
The authors of the U.S. Constitution considered this concept very broadly, assuming that the reason for impeachment can be not only a formal violation of the law, but the President uses his official position for personal gain.
In the case of bill Clinton, for example, the reason for the impeachment was not having an affair with White house Intern Monica Lewinsky, and the fact that the US President lied about this relationship under oath.
As explained in 1788, in one of his works, one of the founding fathers of the US Constitution Alexander Hamilton, the reason for impeachment may be “the use or abuse of public trust” if it was done for political purposes.
How is the impeachment?
Currently, six different committees of the house of representatives are conducting their own investigation against Donald trump owned commercial enterprises.
Before that, in the case of bill Clinton and Richard Nixon, initiated the impeachment was made by the legal Committee of the house of representatives that conducted the investigation and then recommended to the full chamber to vote for the removal of the head of state from power.
The law also allows Congress to create a special Committee to consider the charges against the President.
After collecting what they consider sufficient evidence, congressional committees recommended the full house to vote for impeachment. For this decision, a simple majority of votes of the members of the chamber.
Then these charges must consider the Senate during the hearings, resembling a real trial. Chairing these hearings the head of the Supreme court of the United States, its duty is to monitor compliance with procedures, which, however, set by the senators at their discretion.
A group of members of the house of representatives in these proceedings is the prosecution of the President in the meeting to protect his personal lawyers, and the senators play the role of the jury.
If two-thirds of the senators find the President guilty, the impeachment is considered valid, the head of state leaves office, and his place is Vice-President of the United States.
Recall again that while such precedents in the history of the United States was not.
How many legislators support impeachment?
The number of supporters of the impeachment of the President of trump on Capitol hill is growing, but it is difficult to talk about what they most enjoy. Only in the lower house of Congress is 435 seats. According to the newspaper the New York Times, for example, the impeachment of the current President’s support of 179 legislators, 73 opposed, and 183 members of Congress have not yet stated its position.
At the same time, the U.S. Constitution does not oblige the Senate to conduct a “trial”, allowing the leader of the party’s majority in the upper house (now the control belongs to the Republicans) simply refuse to hold such hearings.
It can also hold a vote in which the resolution of Congress of impeachment may be rejected without consideration by legislators of the collected evidence.