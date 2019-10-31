Impeachment trump is given a full turn for that vote, the US Congress
Thursday, October 31, the House of representatives (the lower house of Congress) with a majority of votes adopted the resolution supporting action of the Democratic party to offset Donald trump as head of state. As wrote the popular newspaper the New York Daily News, “buckle up, America: back roads of impeachment is no more.”
For the adoption of an important resolution was a simple majority of votes. Democrats have used the fact that they are in the House of representatives mandates more than the Republicans. The outcome of the vote is as follows: 232 the Congressman supported the resolution, 196 voted. Four members of the lower house were absent. It is noted that none of the Republicans did not vote for the document. But in the camp of the Democrats such unity is not observed — two congressmen said “no” resolution.
Trump has already responded to the decision of the house of representatives. “This is the greatest witch hunt in U.S. history,” — wrote the President on Twitter.
The campaign Manager of trump in the election of 2020 brad Pascal erupted much more lengthy tweet: “Every American is clear that this is an attempt to remove from power the legally elected President for political reasons… Today’s vote shows that the entire impeachment from the beginning was a Scam, and Nancy Pelosi can not make it legitimate. Everyone can read the transcript of a telephone conversation with Ukraine and to ensure that there was no exchange of services, and no grounds to cancel the results of elections in 2016”.
Recall that Nancy Pelosi is the speaker of the house of representatives. She is a member of the Democratic party. It was she who in September initiated impeachment proceedings in connection with the revealed content of the phone conversation between trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. Democrats believe that the President of the United States put pressure on the head of an independent state with the purpose of obtaining personal political gain.
This story turned into a loud international scandal, dubbed “Ukrainian” (similar to Watergate, which led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon). Trump accused that he demanded Zelensky to resume investigation of the company Burisma in Ukraine. The American leader is needed for getting the dirt on hunter Biden, son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. As you know, Biden Sr. was in charge of the administration of Barack Obama’s relations with Ukraine, and in 2020, intends to run for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. In other words, Biden can become the main rival trump in struggle for the White house.
“Ukrainian” has led to a series of resignations in Washington. In particular, resigned his post, Kurt Volker, who was the special representative of the US State Department in Ukraine. Also resigned Minister of energy Rick Perry.
Trump had to give permission to publish the transcript of a telephone conversation with Zelensky. However, the American media claim that some episodes of the conversation of the two presidents in the White house provided version available.
Over the past month, members of the three committees of the U.S. Congress hear testimony of current and former employees of the US state Department and the presidential administration. Congressmen are interested in, put the pressure on trump Zelensky or not. The members of the committees has made the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, Kurt Volker, the chief White house adviser on Ukraine Colonel Alexander windman and others. It is expected that in the coming days on the issues the congressmen will meet a former adviser to the U.S. President for national security Affairs John Bolton.
However, before the adoption of the resolution from October 31, this whole process would not have legitimate power. With the entry into force of the document has changed.
Now members of all three committees involved in the investigation on the “Ukrainedate” received the right to request from the White house and the state Department for any documents related to the relations between Washington and Kiev, to call for testimony of any witnesses. If you had all the hearings were held behind closed doors, but now Democrats can demand full disclosure of the testimony of witnesses.
But the main thing is the following. The resolution gives the right to the legal Committee of the U.S. Congress to bring charges against the President and to substantiate these charges.
Of course, trump and his aides can defend themselves. They have the right to call their own witnesses, to attend all hearings related to the impeachment, and to ask questions in giving evidence, require the provision of documents from the Democrats. But permission every time they need to give the head of a Committee, and he, in turn, has the right to put the issue to a vote of all members of the Committee.
Speaking at the Congress after the vote on the resolution on impeachment, the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi said: “Why is all this necessary? We are talking about the truth. We are talking about our Constitution. What’s at stake? Our democracy is. For what are we fighting for? We are defending our democracy in the interests of the American people.”
Supporters of trump’s desperate defense. Congressman Steve Scales (Louisiana) said: “Today the House of representatives staged a show in the spirit of Soviet trials. This Is The United States Of America! No need to start a shameful process.”
The American media emphasize — it is now clear that the upcoming presidential election campaign will be held in 2020, under the banner of impeachment. Not the fact that before a crucial vote in Congress actually comes to that. First, the legal Committee of the Congress will have to study the collected materials of the investigation and decide whether there is enough in them grounds for debate by all members of the house of representatives. If, however, the issue of Declaration of impeachment will be voted on and the members of the lower house of Congress will support the removal of the tramp from power, the final word remains with the Senate — the upper house. And there most Republicans. It is believed that the Democrats started the impeachment procedure could eventually play into the hands of Trump. Voters really believe that the Democrats started all this to take revenge for the defeat in the elections of 2016. This is no reason for impeachment was not there. And then trump will win easily in November 2020 and will remain at the White house for another four years.
