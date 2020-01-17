Impeachment trump: the United States unveiled new evidence against the President
Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the United States announced a new batch of evidence in the impeachment of Donald trump received from American businessman of Ukrainian origin that is associated with the lawyer of the leader of the USA Rudy Giuliani, the Lion of Parnassus, writes “Obozrevatel”.
On the official website of the Committee stated that relevant documents already submitted to the Senate of the United States, where in the near future will be considered impeachment trump. “The evidence presented today, include phone records as well as new documents and materials provided to the intelligence Committee Lev Parnas, an employee of Rudy Giuliani, according to the agenda handed to him on 10 October 2019,” – said there.
As reports “Gromadske”, the documents set out the new facts of pressure on the ex-US Ambassador in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch and attempts personal lawyer trump Rudy Giuliani to meet with the President of Ukraine.
“Make Zelensky!”
In particular, Parnas gave the notes made on the sheets that give the Ritz-Carlton in Vienna, where there are such words: “make Zelensky to say that it was Biden will investigate”, “establish communication with Zelensky”.
Also published the copy of a letter may 10, 2019 Giuliani sent Zelensky. In this personal attorney trump “as a private person,” asked the President of Ukraine about the meeting of 13-14 may. It was supposed to be and Victoria Toensing – American lawyer who worked on the team of trump during the investigation of spectracolor Muller.
Among the recipients of the letter also stated the interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and the assistant to the President Sergey Shafir.
Baiting Jovanovic
Was also released text messages between Parnassus and Robert Hyde – a Republican candidate for Congress.
They can learn that the last organized round the clock surveillance (and possibly bugged) by the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, when she was still in Kiev.
In these messages, he repeatedly called her obscene words.
Lutsenko – “a real hero”
Thus it becomes apparent that Parnas had also maintained contact with many participants of the history of impeachment trump: the head of SBU Ivan Baranovym; former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin and Yuri Lutsenko, Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine Arseniy Avakov, personal assistant Zelensky Andrey Ermak.
With them, he also tried to arrange to meet a personal lawyer trump with Zelensky.
Among other things, Lutsenko in their reports, complained to the then US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. In turn, Parnassus Lutsenko assured that in the US it is considered “a true hero of Ukraine.”
What is the reaction followed
Lawyer Parnassus Joseph Bondi has already confirmed in his Twitter that his client was ready to testify on the case concerning the impeachment of trump.
Trump in the background of this called held in 2019 hearings within the procedure of impeachment in the House of representatives the most biased in history.
“Tearful Chuck Schumer (Democrat leader in the Senate. – Ed.) said that Americans want a fair process in the Senate. But why, then, nervous Nancy Pelosi (speaker of the house of representatives. – Ed.) a corrupt and dodgy Adam Schiff (head of the special Committee on intelligence. – Ed.) not provided a fair process in the House of representatives? It was the most biased and unfair hearings in the history of Congress!” – wrote trump.
The White house suggested that the ex-Rudy Giuliani is trying to make a deal with the investigation and to mitigate his sentence, writes “Voice of America”.
“This present is fake. He [Parnas] tries probably to enter into a deal [with the investigation],” said the President, speaking to reporters in the oval office Thursday afternoon.
In Ukraine opened case of listening
Meanwhile, the national police opened a case about the possibility of listening to former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, BBC reports.
We are talking about a possible violation of the secrecy of telephone conversations and illegal collection of confidential information about the American Diplomate, the interior Ministry said.
There took note of the materials published by the investigators of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress about possible surveillance of the former U.S. Ambassador.
Non-interference in the Affairs of USA
Ukraine’s position is “not to intervene in the internal Affairs of the United States of America,” said the interior Ministry.
However, they say there is, in the published records contain the fact of a possible violation of the Ukrainian legislation and the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat in the territory of another state.
“Ukraine can not ignore such illegal activities on its territory”, — stated in the message of Ministry of internal Affairs.
The Minister of internal Affairs Arsen Avakov has invited US to participate in the investigation of the bugging of the Ambassador.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump: 10 channels broadcast session, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
- On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which was scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump’s accusations that he abused the position for his own political gain, and prevented attempts to investigate its actions
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- The Democrats refuse to pass in the Senate already approved the articles of charges against the head of the White house, and senators are unable to commence the removal of the President from the U.S. government.