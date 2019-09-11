Implicit symptoms of breast cancer: what should be alerted?
The breast cancer symptoms can be very different. Depends on the type of tumor, its size and location within the breast. But often women go to the doctor later, because implicit ignore cancer symptoms.
Many women believe that the main symptom that indicates the tumor in the chest is a seal. However, this is not always the case.
As explained by the oncologist Polina Volkova, often tangible seals there, so the cancer goes into the dangerous stage.
Implicit symptoms of breast cancer that should alert:
- The release of liquid from the nipple;
- Change the shape of the nipple, pulling;
- Skin change around the nipple – peeling, redness, increased venous;
- Change the shape of the breast, the appearance of asymmetry.
– In rare cases also on the skin of the breast may occur small red bubbles. Often the women blamed it on inflammation of the follicle, Allergy or eczema, – says the oncologist Volkov. – I would advise women to be careful.
The specialist also explains that at the slightest suspicion, you must go to the doctor. Also, don’t forget every year to visit mammologist.
We must be particularly attentive to women who are at risk group and has relatives with cancer.