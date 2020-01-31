Import duty on diesel fuel and gas will turn to industry for additional financial losses
Enterprises of mining-metallurgical complex of Ukraine opposed introduction of additional duties on imports of diesel and liquefied natural gas.
According to experts, such a step will turn to industry for additional financial losses in the amount of about UAH 300 million per year. This is referred to in the appeal of the enterprises of MMC of Ukraine to Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk and economy Minister Timothy Milovanova., reports the observer.
The appeal, signed by the President OP “Ukrmetallurgprom” Alexander by Kalencom and Chairman of the Federation of metallurgists of Ukraine Sergey Belenky, was the result of the appeal of PJSC “Ukrtatnafta” and JSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” to the economy Ministry with a proposal to hold antisubstitution investigation of imports of diesel from Russia and to impose import duty on diesel fuel and liquefied gas. According to the signatories, such a move would significantly complicate the situation for mining companies, since this industry consumes about 7% of diesel fuel in Ukraine, and its cost is an important component of the cost of steel products.
“Recently the situation in Ukraine’s mining has become much more complex as a result of severe and prolonged worsening of price conjuncture in the world markets, and because of the unfavourable domestic policy. In particular, the increase in tariffs, rent and so on. As a result, the volume of steel production in 2019 are the lowest in the history of Ukraine”, — noted in circulation.
This situation, explained the authors, has led to the complete stop of the Dnieper metallurgical plant, sinter plant South mine suspending production capacities of the Dnieper metallurgical plant in Kamensk and reduce production at several other mining companies.
“In such circumstances, any increase in the cost of fuel is borne by the goods at the cost price of industrial products, increasing the expenditure of production, “washing out” the working capital of the enterprise by limiting opportunities for development. According to preliminary estimates, in the case of the introduction of duties on imports of diesel and liquefied natural gas Russian origin, the MMC of Ukraine will lose about 300 million UAH as a result of rising fuel prices and the increase in the cost of related services and materials, the cost of which depends on fuel prices,” explained the authors.
According to experts, the new duty will also lead to a sharp increase in prices in the domestic market of Ukraine and will lead to the increase of consumers almost 13 billion UAH in this connection the authors of the appeal and asking the Cabinet not to antisubstitution investigation into the import of fuel from Russia and not to introduce new duties. Moreover, the grounds for such an investigation no: every year the volume of import of diesel from Russia are declining, and its own production – is growing.
We will remind, the metallurgical industry is one of the main employers and taxpayers in Ukraine: on the mining companies and related industries employ more than 700 thousand Ukrainians, and the total revenues to the budgets of all levels from industry in 2018 amounted to about 15 billion UAH. At the same time, metallurgy is a leader in export: sales of production of metallurgical enterprises abroad provides almost 30% of foreign exchange earnings in Ukraine.