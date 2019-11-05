Import of electricity from Russia increased by three times
The import of electricity from Russia to the United energy system (UES) of Ukraine at the beginning of November 2019 increased in comparison with the average daily index for October in three times – up to 12 million kWh a day, despite the recent statement of the Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on energy and utilities Andrei Gerus that imports from Russia in late October – early November became unprofitable.
Sources ExPro on the market, the average rate of imports of electricity from Russia in October amounted to 4.12 million kW⋅h, and 1-3 November, the imports increased to 12 million kWh In October the supply of electricity from Russia as a whole amounted to 128 million kWh. At the same time, according to sources, the volume of imports from Belarus in July-October increased two times – from 103 to 215 million kWh.
According to previously published information Gerus, in October import of electricity from Russia and Belarus was carried out only on the market “for days forward” (without bilateral contracts). According to the SE “market Operator”, in October the total volume of electricity sales on RDN in the IPS of Ukraine amounted to 3,349 billion kW * h. Thus, the share of imported from Russia and Belarus electricity in the market “for days forward” in the IPS of Ukraine in October (379 million kW⋅h) was 11.3%.